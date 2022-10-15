Ever since Stranger Things Season 4 ended, fans have been waiting to hear news about its fifth and final season. While the writing for Season 5 is still in progress and the writers can't share much about the future of the series, they've been keeping fans well-fed by sharing all the ways that past seasons of the popular Duffer Brothers’ Netflix series could have been a whole lot stranger.

So far, the writers have revealed three abandoned plot points, listing them as "crazy s—t that almost happened” on the Stranger Things writers’ room Twitter account. The tweets shocked fans, pointing out the two characters that were almost killed by Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and a Will (Noah Schnapp) in Season 2 as well as a much lighter plotline involving a partnership between Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and another character’s relative. In the first reveal they tweeted: “In Season 2, a possessed Will was going to kill Bob,” which was followed up a few days later with the reveal that in the same season “Eleven was going to mercy kill her mother.” In their latest reveal they shared that, “in Season 4, Hopper was going to team up with Alexei’s dad.”

In Season 2, Sean Astin played the sweet, fan-favorite Radio Shack manager Bob Newby who dated Will’s mom. As Joyce Byers' (Winona Ryder) boyfriend, he finally begins to bond with Will before meeting his untimely demise in a different way at the end of the season. Instead of the tragedy the writers considered, Bob was given a much more heroic end after he used his computer skills to help Joyce and Will escape from a laboratory where they were trapped by Demogorgons. In saving them, Bob is mauled to death by one of the creatures right in front of Joyce. Throughout the season, the Mind Flayer started controlling Will after his visit to the Upside Down in Season 1. Apparently, in this alternative version of the popular mystery series’ sophomore season, Will would have caused the death of his lovable father figure. While Bob was doomed in both versions of the story, the narrative they went with certainly spares the Byers family a little trauma.

Image via Netflix

During the same season, Eleven is reunited with her long-lost mother Terry (Aimee Mullins). Her character is in a catatonic state because of electroshock torture Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) had administered when she attempted to rescue her daughter from the Hawkins Lab. In the series, Eleven leaves her mother in her Aunt Becky’s (Amy Seimetz) care after telepathically communicating with her and learning about additional lab siblings. Although the tragic character was spared in the final version of the script, the writers’ second tweet revealed that Eleven was originally going to kill her out of mercy.

Moving on from examples of the Stranger Things writers narrowly avoiding giving more trauma to the show's beloved children, they went with a lighter reveal in their latest tweet in this series. Although presumed dead by several fans after the explosion underneath Hawkins' Starcourt Mall, Chief Hopper wound up in a Russian prison camp where the writers had plans for him to meet and team up with Dr. Alexei’s (Alec Utgoff) father. Although he only appeared in four episodes of Season 3 before being killed by Grigori, the reoccurring character left a memorable enough mark on the fans and writers alike.

Stranger Things Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Netflix. Check out the tweets from the Stranger Things Writers’ Room below along with our interview with Matt and Ross Duffer.