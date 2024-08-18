The Big Picture Bath & Body Works is releasing Part 2 of their Stranger Things collection, featuring candles, fragrances, hand sanitizers, and more.

The collection is centered around The Upside Down and includes themed items like candles, hand soaps, and PocketBac Holders.

Fans can expect to return to Hawkins for the final season of Stranger Things in 2025, with the new Bath & Body Works collection releasing on August 22, 2024.

Over the last decade, Stranger Things has become a pop culture juggernaut for Netflix. The popular horror series is in the heart of filming its fifth and final season right now. Since Season 4 ended in the summer of 2022, companies like Funko and Mondo have been filling the vacant Upside Down with a whole ton of Stranger Things merchandise. Recently, Bath & Body Works released a collection of fragrances and candles to fill fan’s homes with the scent of the scream-worthy series. Now, Bath & Body Works are back with Part 2 of their Stranger Things series, and it's completely focused on the show’s other spooky dimension.

Centered around The Upside Down, this sinister second act includes a handful of candles, candleholders, hand sanitizers, fragrances and hand soaps.

First off, the 3-wick candles on offer are The Upside Down, The Demogorgon and Eddie’s Leather Jacket. They’ll be $29.95 USD each and will last around 25 to 45 hours. There will also be two light-up 3-wick candleholders, The Upside Down ($79.95) and Vines ($49.95). The final candle in this second wave is a single wick for The upside Down. This will be $16.95 and lasts around 30 to 50 hours. In the realm of hygiene, the collection will feature a Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap in The Upside Down, The Demogorgon and Eddie’s Leather Jacket varieties ($8.95) as well as a PocketBac Hand Sanitizer for The Upside Down ($1.95). Other highlights include various PocketBac Holders themed after important Stranger Things objects/characters, like The Demogorgon ($9.95), the Christmas lights ($14.95) from season one and Max’s cassette tape ($14.95). The Christmas lights glow too, while the cassette tape features sound.

What’s ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 About?

While The Duffer Brothers and the cast have been tight-lipped about what the final season of Stranger Things will bring, as they’re still very much in production, there’s a lot to imply from just the Season 4 finale. Fans left Hawkins in a very bad spot. Although they “defeated” Vecna, the pending war has just begun. The divide between The Upside Down and our world has been shattered, leaving holes all over Hawkins. Vecna will be back with a vengeance. All our major characters, like Eleven, Will, Sheriff Hopper, Nancy and Steve, are back together in Hawkins too, after a season that saw the crew divided around the world. This included Hopper being held in a Russian prison. However, the team won’t be at full strength as Max is still in a comma after her near fatal battle with Vecna the first time around.

There’s no release date or window for the final season yet, but fans should expect to return to Hawkins one last time in 2025. Bath & Body Works Stranger Things collection Part 2 will be released on Thursday, August 22, 2024, in stores and online at approximately 6:15 AM EST. In the meantime, you can currently stream the first four seasons of Stranger Things on Netflix.

Stranger Things When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl. Release Date July 15, 2016 Creator Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer Cast Cara Buono , Finn Wolfhard Winona Ryder , David Harbour Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 5 Website https://www.netflix.com/title/80057281 Studio Netflix Expand

