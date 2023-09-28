Stranger Things is a Netflix original science fiction-horror series that follows a group of kids, teens, and adults as they come across paranormal forces, political intrigue, and enigmatic creatures like the Demogorgon and the Mind Flayer that taking place in their fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

The show is loved for its nostalgic appeal, fascinating characters, suspenseful story, and capacity to take viewers to a fantastical yet perilous world. The program has created a number of outstanding episodes throughout the course of its four seasons, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats and making a splash when it was released, demonstrating its high caliber.

10 “Chapter Four: The Body”

Season 1, Episode 4 (2016)

Image via Netflix

IMDb Score: 8.9/10

In the episode, Joyce's (Winona Ryder) refusal to accept Will's (Noah Schnapp) death becomes evident when she discovers a lifeless body and attempts to establish a connection with her son. In the meantime, Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) join forces to probe the series of supernatural occurrences plaguing the town. The boys, on the other hand, escort Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) to school and make efforts to facilitate a connection with Will.

RELATED: The Steven Spielberg Movie That Inspired ‘Stranger Things’

Additionally, while the institution sends someone to conduct additional research within the anomaly, Hopper persists in solving the riddles surrounding them. In "The Body," the puzzle pieces begin to fall into place. Joyce reveals her resilient side, and her portrayal as a strong, single mother resonates with fans, endearing her character to the audience.

9 “Chapter Seven: The Bathtub”

Season 1, Episode 7 (2016)

Image via Netflix

IMDb Score: 9/10

Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) alerts his friends of the approaching threat from the Hawkins Laboratory, prompting a quick getaway. At the police station, Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce secure Jonathan's release, and together with Nancy, they provide an account of the monstrous encounter. Hopper, Joyce, Nancy, and Jonathan track down Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Lucas and employ Will's walkie-talkie to establish contact. They rendezvous with the boys and El at the junkyard before heading to Nancy's house. There, Dustin contacts Mr. Clarke (Randy Havens) to inquire about constructing a deprivation tank.

In "The Bathtub," the theme of trust is a recurring motif, posing the question of whom to trust and the underlying reasons behind it. Trust doesn't come easily for everyone, but it remains a crucial element in the narrative. Moreover, the episode serves as the second-to-last episode of Stranger Things' season one, skillfully weaving together the multitude of plot threads into a single, tension-filled narrative.

8 “Chapter Six: The Spy”

Season 2, Episode 6 (2017)

Image via Netflix

IMDb Score: 9.1/10

Will's link to a shadowy evil strengthens, leaving everyone unsure about how to halt it, ultimately leading to his hospitalization. Meanwhile, Dustin and Steve (Joe Keery) discover that Dart has managed to escape from the basement by digging a hole, and during that, they form an unlikely bond. At the same time, Bob (Sean Astin) accompanies Joyce to the hospital, and Dr. Sam Owens (Paul Reiser) reveals the Gate's size to Hopper.

In "The Spy," the series effectively reunites some of its characters and storylines, which had been somewhat disjointed in recent episodes. The episode includes an endearing moment between Lucas and Max (Sadie Sink), although it culminates in a somewhat underwhelming revelation. Despite six episodes of buildup and intrigue, the big reveal is that Max and Billy (Dacre Montgomery) are, in fact, step-siblings.

7 “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback”

Season 4, Episode 9 (2022)

Image via Netflix

IMDb Score: 9.1/10

The episode sees Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) launch his attack on the real world, the various groups engage in a fierce battle against him. Amidst the chaos, he confronts Eleven, asserting that despite any perceived victories and the losses they've suffered, they're merely at the outset of the impending catastrophe, and he places the blame squarely on Eleven's shoulders.

RELATED: Every Monster in 'Stranger Things', Ranked by How Scary They Are

While the preceding episode primarily laid the groundwork for the finale, this episode allows the audience to witness these plans being set into motion. Nevertheless, it concludes on an unsettling and ominous note, which is par for the course in a penultimate season. The episode also sees a cherished character give their life for the greater good, breaking fans' hearts.

6 “Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”

Season 3, Episode 8 (2019)

Image via Netflix

IMDb Score: 9.2/10

Hopper, Joyce, and Murray (Brett Gelman) venture to the Russian base to activate the keys responsible for unlocking The Gate, receiving support and guidance from Steve, Robin (Maya Hawke), Dustin, and Erica (Priah Ferguson) via radio communication. El and her group are about to depart from the Starcourt Mall when they discover that Billy has swiped the ignition cable from Nancy's car, leaving them with no choice but to take refuge inside the mall to escape the pursuing Mind Flayer.

Stranger Things' third season has taken viewers on an emotional roller coaster from beginning to end, with both the children and adults experiencing significant character development. The ultimate showdown against the Mind Flayer's pet is a visual marvel, but the true narrative substance unfolds during the heartfelt character interactions woven throughout this emotionally charged finale.

5 “Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer”

Season 2, Episode 8 (2017)

Image via Netflix

IMDb Score: 9.2/10

The Demogorgons launch an assault on the laboratory, killing everyone inside. In a desperate bid to protect Will, who is connected and providing information to the creatures, Joyce administers a sedative to him. Meanwhile, Dustin, Steve, Lucas, and Max rendezvous with Nancy and Jonathan at the laboratory's front gate. Shortly thereafter, Joyce, Will, Mike, and Hopper unite with them, and together they make their way to Joyce's house. However, they quickly become aware that the Demogorgons are relentlessly tracking them down.

Stranger Things has a knack for delivering emotional gut punches precisely when viewers least expect them. "The Mind Flayer" stands as a masterclass in evoking profound anguish and heartache. Furthermore, this episode shines as one of the season's highlights. Superhero Bob undoubtedly deserves an MVP award for his exceptional contribution and sacrifice.

4 “Chapter Nine: The Gate”

Season 2, Episode 9 (2017)

Image via Netflix

IMDb Score: 9.3/10

The episode sees Hopper and Eleven make their way to the lab, only to encounter a guard of Demodogs protecting the gate. Simultaneously, Jonathan, Nancy, and Joyce transport Will to Hopper's cabin, where they employ extreme heat as a means to expel the Mind Flayer from his body. Eleven channels her anger to harness her powers and successfully closes the gate. As the gate seals shut, the remaining monsters in Hawkins meet their demise.

RELATED: From 'The X-Files' to 'Supernatural': 9 Best Duos in Supernatural TV Shows

In the first-season finale, promises were made but remained unfulfilled, only to be revisited and honored as season two comes to a close. "The Gate" not only fulfills those promises but also shows that the approach, where the horrors are left to the imagination, proves more terrifying than any CGI monster the series could depict.

3 “Chapter Eight: The Upside Down”

Season 1, Episode 8 (2016)

Image via Netflix

IMDb Score: 9.3/10

Hopper and Joyce find themselves in an intense interrogation by Dr. Brenner and his agents. In a daring move, Hopper strikes a deal with Dr. Brenner, agreeing to go into the Upside Down alongside Joyce to rescue Will. Meanwhile, Jonathan and Nancy strategically set up a bear trap at Jonathan's home with the intent of killing the monster. Unexpectedly, Steve arrives on the scene and is compelled to join forces with the pair in a harrowing battle against the menacing creature.

"The Upside Down" encapsulates what Stranger Things excels at, which is unabashed nostalgia, spine-tingling suspense, and deeply heartfelt moments that resonate deeply with viewers. The episode also showcases one of the pivotal moments in the growth and development of Steve as one of the most beloved characters, solidifying his role as an essential member of the group.

2 “Chapter Four: Dear Billy”

Season 4, Episode 4 (2022)

Image via Netflix

IMDb Score: 9.4/10

Joyce and Murray fly to Alaska, where they intend to hire a smuggler to rescue Jim from Russia and bring him back to the United States. Meanwhile, Max confronts the looming threat of Vecna, grappling with the specter of her own mortality while seeking closure from her past. Nancy and Robin venture to the asylum to meet with the one individual who managed to escape Vecna's clutches, hoping to uncover the secret behind his fortunate survival.

At nearly movie-length, "Dear Billy" delivers one of the most poignant and heartfelt stories in the show through the focus on Max’s storyline and Sink’s profoundly moving performance. Furthermore, the song featured in the episode, Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" makes a comeback and becomes a sensation during that summer.

1 “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”

Season 4, Episode 7 (2022)

Image via Netflix

IMDb Score: 9.6/10

El revisits the traumatic events that unfolded at Hawkins Lab, which ultimately led to the tragic massacre and the creation of Vecna. Meanwhile, Dustin, Max, Lucas, and Erica establish contact with the rest of the group within the Upside Down, while Nancy delves into the unsettling truth about what transpired in the Creel house many years ago.

From a storytelling viewpoint, the episode effectively delivers a gratifying answer to a longstanding and pressing question, illustrating that the narrative has come full circle and everything falls into a coherent and logical place. This episode stands as one of the greatest in the show's history, not only due to its intricate twists and storytelling but also its exceptional visual and cinematographic elements. It serves as a testament to the fact that even in its fourth season, the series maintains its game.

NEXT: Netflix Brings 'Stranger Things' Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream to Life With Seven Tasty Flavors