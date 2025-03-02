With a highly anticipated new season releasing this year, Stranger Things is easily one of the most beloved television series currently streaming. Elevated by its perfect blend of 1980s nostalgia, supernatural thrillers, and emotional character arcs, the most-watched show has delivered plenty of unforgettable episodes and proven it knows exactly how to balance horror with humor and heart.

As we eagerly await the next chapter of the treasured Netflix show, it's the perfect time to revisit the very best episodes that it has to offer. Whether they're jaw-dropping season finales with tear-jerking twists or a character-driven plot that keeps audiences invested, these are the best Stranger Things episodes that define why the show remains one of Netflix's greatest creations.

10 "The Bathtub"

Season 1, Episode 7 (2016)

Setting up the first season finale and delivering one of the show's most intense, pivotal, and edge-of-your-seat episodes, "The Bathtub" is a masterclass in storytelling. Up until that point, the stakes had never been higher: the plot sees the government coming to search for Eleven. In the meantime, she looks for Will and Barb in the Upside Down.

Whether it is Eleven going into the sensory deprivation tank to enter the Void and search for Will—which allowed her to locate his body—or Hopper and Joyce taking matters into their own hands and breaking into the lab, episode 7 delivers a perfect balance of action, heart, and mystery, marking the first time the kids,