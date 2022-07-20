There are many reasons why Stranger Things is so popular. The record-breaking show that recently crossed one billion hours viewed on Netflix is filled to the brim with scares, laughs, and heart. While we fans love to learn more about the Upside Down and watch our favorite characters go toe to toe with some of the show's most despicable villains, the character dynamics are a huge part of what makes the show so beloved.

The backbone of the hit series is the romance, friendships, and parental relationships. Without these interpersonal relationships, there might not be such excitement surrounding the upcoming fifth and final season.

10) Jonathan and Argyle

Argyle (Eduardo Franco) may only have joined the cast in season 4, but the long-haired Pizza-Parlor employee's friendship with Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) was one of the most compelling aspects of the California storyline. Jonathan has struggled to make friends his own age, and seeing him revel in his friendship with Argyle and their shared love of marijuana is an absolute delight.

While there is no official news on whether Franco will return for the fifth and final season, the actor had a great time as part of the cast and is bound to want to return for more pizza and weed-related hysteria.

9) Dustin and Eddie

Weeks have passed since we said a tearful goodbye to Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in the season 4 finale, but we're still not over it. Watching Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) weep as Eddie proudly stated that he didn't run away was one of the most traumatic moments in the show's history. It's made all the more impactful because of the close friendship the two shared throughout the season.

Eddie helped Dustin find his place in high school and welcomed him into Hellfire Club with open arms. Dustin, in return, never believed Eddie capable of murder for a second and went above and beyond to clear his name, even putting his own life in danger to do so. We're sad we won't see more of this incredible friendship in season 5.

8) Hopper And Joyce

No other Stranger Things friendship can rival the decades that Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) have spent in each other's lives. After sharing cigarettes outside their high school classrooms, the two reunited when Will went missing, and Hopper risked his own life to find him. Since then, the two have only grown closer (and more irate with one another).

They've saved Hawkins (and the whole world) on several occasions. Joyce even journeyed to Russia to save Hopper, allowing them to admit their true feelings for one another. They'll surely be more than friends in season 5, but to quoteBig Mouth: best friends make the best lovers.

7) Eleven And Mike

Despite all this, the young pair have gone from strength to strength, especially since Mike finally overcame his anxieties at the end of season 4 and admitted his true feelings to his girlfriend. Their relationship will undoubtedly be under further strain in season 5, but hopefully, the pair will get the happy ending they deserve.

6) Max and Lucas

Max (Sadie Sink) had a torrid time in season 4. She was initially mourning the death of her brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery). She was relentlessly pursued by Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and subsequently suffered life-threatening injuries that left her in a coma.

But through it all, Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) was by her side, doing everything he could to help her remember just how strong, funny, and wonderful she is. Their relationship may have had its ups and downs, but here's hoping Max wakes up and gets to go to the movies with Lucas, rekindling the relationship that can make them happy.

5) Max and Eleven

Max and Eleven's blossoming friendship was one of the highlights of Stranger Things season 3. Though El initially disliked Max after thinking she was flirting with Mike in season 2, she later reached out to Max when she was going through a rough patch with Mike. This led to arguably the most fun sequence in the history of Stranger Things, simply watching the two goofing around in Starcout Mall.

Though they were separated for most of season 4, El made a heroic last-minute appearance to help Max fend off Vecna and eventually saved her life. The mall may have burnt down, but we're all hoping that Max makes a full recovery so she and Eleven can goof one together once again.

4) Steve and Robin

Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) and Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) may be two of the worst employees that any business could have, but they're also two of the best friends around. After slinging ice cream together and cracking Russian spy codes while at Scoops Ahoy, the two found jobs at the video store (all thanks to Robin).

Their friendship is completely non-judgemental. They want the other to be happy and push each other to be the best of themselves. The purity of this friendship is best captured in Robin's coming-out scene, which is one of the show's most moving and powerful scenes, and both actors deserve a lot of credit for their infectious natural chemistry.

3) Mike and Will

The friendship between Mike Wheeler and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) started everything. Back in season 1, Mike refused to accept that his best friend was dead and did everything he could to convince his other friends of the same thing.

Since then, their friendship has struggled slightly, with Mike focusing more on his relationship with El and neglecting his oldest friend. Will's feelings for his friend have long been speculated amongst fans, wondering if it is indeed just friendship or if there's something more? Will's speech to Mike in season 4 confirmed his romantic feelings, and Schnapp recently confirmed that Will is gay and in love with Mike. How this affects their friendship moving forward, we don't know, but we can't wait to find out.

2) Will and Jonathan

The brotherly love between Jonathan and Will is not only one of the best friendships in Stranger Things but also one of the best sibling relationships on TV. Their love and support for one another are inspiring and touching. Never more so than with Jonathan's moving speech to his brother in season 4 about loving him no matter what.

Throughout the show, Jonathan has gone above and beyond to keep his younger brother safe and happy. Jonathan's relationship with Nancy may be in danger, but there's no doubt about the tight bond he shares with his younger brother, and we desperately hope that both the Byers brothers get the happy ending they deserve.

1) Steve and Dustin

What more is there to say about the hilarious, heartfelt friendship between Steve Harrington and Dustin Henderson? After a lack of other options saw them band together in season 2, the pair's friendship has gone from strength to strength. They've saved the world together on multiple occasions now, shared hairstyle techniques, and even developed an overly-complicated secret handshake.

The two are everything you look for in a best friend, full of jokes and advice and willing to risk their lives to save one another. Their bond has only grown since season 2, and it's abundantly clear how much they mean to one another. Given that they both survive their showdown with Vecna, we'd love nothing more than a spin-off show following the everyday lives of Dustin and Steve and their everlasting friendship.

