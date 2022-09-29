'Stranger Things' has plenty of scares, but it has plenty of laughs, too, thanks to the characters.

We've had a lot of time to digest the epic cliffhanger at the end of season 4 of Stranger Things. The finale was pretty bleak, and the fate of our favorite characters is currently unclear. It'll remain that way until the fifth and final season arrives on Netflix at some point in the (hopefully) not too distant future.

Until then, however, there are a few things we know for sure. Like, for example, the fact that a particular Family Video employee is one of the funniest people in Hawkins.

Argyle — Surfer Boy Pizza's Funniest Employee

Though he was only introduced in the most recent season, Argyle (Eduardo Franco) quickly made a big impression on fans of the show. The long-haired, pot-smoking Surfer Boy Pizza employee fast became best friends with Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), completely unaware of his history with the supernatural back in Hawkins.

As you would expect, the revelation shocks him quite a bit, providing some of the funniest moments of season 4 and making Argyle an instant fan favorite.

Eddie — Leader of the Hellfire Club

Another new addition for season 4, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), is the leader of the Hellfire Club and one of the most misunderstood people in Hawkins. Though he has a handful of firm friends in Hellfire Club, the rest of the school sees him as a freak, and all easily accept that he is capable of murder.

Despite all this, Eddie remains witty and sarcastic until the end. He never fails to elicit a laugh from Dustin, and the pair's close bond only makes his heroic sacrifice all the more heartbreaking. Now, all we can do is hope that the metalhead returns in season 5 in some way.

Murray — Karate Master

Murray (Brett Gelman) is a man of many talents. He's an ace private investigator, the proud owner of an exceptional beard, and a clear expert in karate. Since his introduction in season 2, Murray has become an integral part of the cast and has played a significant role in saving the world on more than one occasion.

Perhaps the show's most cynical character, Murray, is at his funniest when he's bluntly telling two characters how they feel about one another or criticizing the strength of the gang's plan.

Robin — The Coolest Person to Ever Be in Band

There are many reasons we wish Scoops Ahoy were real, but we'd mostly like the chance to meet Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke). Robin can speak many languages (which is useful when trying to crack a secret Russian code), knows everything there is to know about movies, and most importantly, she can make any situation hilarious.

Her fast-talking, quirky, talk-first-think-later personality lands her in countless hysterical situations. It makes her friendship with her co-worker Steve Harrington. one of the strongest in the show. Hawke may want Robin to die a hero's death in season 5, but we're not ready to say goodbye to her just yet.

Hopper — The Grumpiest Police Chief You Ever Could Meet

Though Jim Hopper's (David Harbour) Russian-set storyline was filled with tension and intrigue, we'd be lying if we said we didn't miss his interactions with the younger cast members. His short temper often brings him into arguments with the younger characters, bickering over the merits of a plan or the danger they've put themselves in.

It's not only the younger cast members that Hopper comes to comedic blows with, though. He and Joyce (Winona Ryder) exchange some of the series' funniest moments, particularly after Joyce stood the police chief up in season 3. Here's to much more angry Hopper in season 5.

Lucas — A Quick Thinker and A Smooth Talker

Though we're all desperate for Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max to get back together in season 5, we can openly admit that Lucas was not the best boyfriend. He wasn't openly mean or anything; he just didn't think as a boyfriend should. He proudly declared that Max had already dumped him five times, and given the way he guzzled down their shared water and called her a different species, we think maybe he deserved it.

It wasn't just Max that Lucas had great comedic timing with, though. He also excels opposite his younger sister Erica, and best friend Dustin, the latter of whom bounce off another easily.

Max — MADMAX

Max (Sadie Sink) had an incredibly rough time in season 4. She was consumed with grief, lonely, and felt as though nobody understood her. On top of all that, she soon became a target for Vecna's murderous rampage and spent much of the season either running from the monstrous creature or offering herself up as bait.

Still, despite everything she's going through, Max retains the dry with that made her such a fan favorite character way back in season 2. Her character's future may be unclear, but we're all hoping and praying that Max wakes up in time for the final showdown with Vecna.

Erica — The Funniest Member of the Sinclair Family

She may be younger than her fellow monster killers, but that doesn't stop Erica (Priah Ferguson) from dominating every conversation she participates in. She's quick-witted, feisty, and isn't afraid to throw out the most savage insults, especially if they're aimed at her older brother.

Erica's presence within the show has grown throughout the seasons, and now she is a crucial cast member. We think we speak for everyone when we say that we look forward to any scene with Erica, and we hope to see her throwing out more insults when season 5 finally hits the small screen.

Steve — He's A Pretty Damn Good Babysitter

Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) has enjoyed the best arc of any character on the show. First introduced as a popular bully, his relationship with Nancy (Natalia Dyer) gave him some perspective. His newfound friendships with Dustin and Robin turned him into one of the kindest, funniest characters in Stranger Things.

Steve is most amusing and charming when, willingly or unwillingly, babysitting the younger characters. He bickers relentlessly with Dustin, but their deep, caring friendship is clear for everyone to see. Steve said it best himself. He's a pretty damn good babysitter.

Dustin — The Funniest Person in Hawkins

Let's say it, we all love Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo). His constant smile and upbeat personality have been a staple of the show across all four seasons. The magical thing about Dustin is that regardless of who he's sharing a scene with, he is always hilarious. He bounces off Hopper, Joyce, and, best of all, he has a hilarious rivalry with Mike's dad.

His friendship with Steve is one of the show's bright spots, and it's no surprise that they are considered to have the best friendship in the show. It's hard to pick a favorite Dustin Henderson moment, but if we had to, we'd like his unbelievable Never Ending Story duet with Suzie. TV doesn't get any better than that.

