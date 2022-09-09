Season 4 of Stranger Things somehow exceeded expectations and became the most popular season ever. The young cast who had already catapulted to popularity only gained more fame through their extraordinary performances in this latest season. It is pretty clear that these kids will have long careers, but let’s take a look at some of their performances outside of Stranger Things to prove just how versatile this crew is. We're highlighting two of the roles for each of the child stars below!

Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard’s breakout performance as Mike Wheeler is still one of the best things to come out of Stranger Things. As Nancy’s little brother, and the best friend of Will, Dustin, and Lucas, Mike consistently thrives on being the leader. But when Eleven arrives, his entire world is turned upside down. This past season, Mike had to deal with some highly complicated relationships with both Will and Eleven, and, as usual, Finn handled it like a pro.

Wolfhard immediately jumped into the deep end in Hollywood and got the starring role in the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s IT. Starring as Richie Tozier, the wise-cracking pal of the Loser Club, Wolfhard seamlessly transitions on film as if he’d been doing it all his life. He reprised his role in the 2019 sequel IT: Chapter Two, with Bill Hader starring as the older version of him.

Finn also starred as Young Boris in The Goldfinch, the film adaptation of the highly successful novel of the same name. Boris befriends a traumatized Young Theo (Oakes Fegley) and becomes a bad influence leading him into bad habits and vices that ultimately leads Theo further and further down a path of destruction. Wolfhard’s performance is multi-layered and shows that he will not always be typecast as a loudmouthed sidekick.

Millie Bobby Brown

One of the show's biggest breakout stars was Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven. From the first moment Millie steps on screen soaking wet in the woods in Stranger Things, her performance was off the charts and garnered her two Primetime Emmy nominations. Millie shot to superstardom, and she even launched her own cosmetic line Florence by Mills in 2019.

In her first film role, she was cast in the film Godzilla: King of Monsters in 2019. She also appeared in its sequel, Godzilla vs. Kong. As the daughter of Emma (Vera Farmiga) and Mark (Kyle Chandler), Millie plays Madison who quickly has to take on some adult responsibilities when the infamous monster comes to wreak havoc.

Her follow-up to the Godzilla franchise was the leading role in the Netflix original movie, Enola Holmes. Brown starred as the younger sister to the renowned detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin). Often overshadowed in such a family, Millie shines as the youngest Holmes and proves that she is a force to be reckoned with.

Caleb McLaughlin

Lucas really went through the wringer in Season 4. Max had broken his heart, he tried desperately to balance the life of a jock and his old life, and then risked life and limb to save his friends in the Hellfire club from the very jocks he wanted to fit in with. His final emotional scenes with Max were all anyone could talk about after the finale aired. But Caleb McLaughlin is no stranger to huge challenges.

One of his first roles was on Broadway as Young Simba in the stage version of The Lion King. The production began in 1997 and Caleb joined the cast in 2012. He did the role from 2012 to 2014, just a few short years before he would be cast as Lucas in Stranger Things.

In 2017, Caleb would bring another legend to the small screen. In The New Edition Story, Caleb played a young Ricky Bell who would be in the infamous 80s R&B Boy Band, New Edition. Bell, along with Bobby Brown, Michael Bivens, Ronnie Devoe, and Ralph Tresvant would become an iconic sound for the decade and would be famous for their drama on and off the stage. Caleb once again got to show off his vocals as he performed as Bell who after New Edition went on to the 90s hit group, Bell Biv Devoe.

Gaten Matarazzo

As goofy, but lovable Dustin, Gaten Matarazzo charms everyone on and off-screen. His bromance with Steve (Joe Keery) has become the stuff of legend during the run of Stranger Things. In Season 4, his friendship with Eddie (Joseph Quinn) proved to be one of the most moving relationships on the show. His final scene with Eddie’s uncle was incredibly moving and showed the type of range he was capable of.

However, prior to Stranger Things, Gaten was a regular Broadway Baby. He starred as the young Gavroche in Les Miserables both on the U.S. National Tour and in the Broadway Production from 2014 to 2015. Gavroche shows up in the revolution to help the students fight for their freedom by being able to be a spy for them. Being so young and little, enemies tend not to notice him and his information is essential for their battles. Don’t get too attached to Gavroche, or anyone really in the production as it doesn’t end well for too many.

In 2022, Gaten returned to Broadway, this time as Jared in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. Jared plays Evan’s snarky best friend who helps him create The Connor Project. He is the only one besides Evan who knows the truth about his fake friendship with Connor.

Sadie Sink

Image via Universal Pictures

Sadie Sink’s performance as Max was the talk of the town after Season 4 aired. Max’s journey through depression and being one of Vecna’s victims was a beautiful and heartwarming portrayal that had people hoping for an Emmy nomination would come for Sadie. (Spoiler Alert - It didn’t.)

Sadie got her start on Broadway just like some of her other co-stars, but 2021 is when she started really popping in films. In the horror film trilogy Fear Street, Sadie proved she could easily carry a film on her shoulders. In Part Two of the franchise taking place in 1978, Sadie plays Ziggy Berman and in Part Three set in 1666, she plays Constance. I don’t want to give too much away, but once again Sadie will wow with her acting chops.

Sadie also popped up in a Taylor Swift’s short film entitled All Too Well based on her song of the same name. In the film, Sadie stars alongside Dylan O’Brien about a tumultuous relationship in a ten-minute version of the song. The two got rave reviews for their performances and is a sign that we will be seeing a lot more of Sadie long after Stranger Things has ended.

Noah Schnapp

As poor sweet Will, Noah Schnapp stars as Vecna’s first victim in the first season. For the longest time, we thought Will was gone forever, but he persevered. Not without some side effects, but Schnapp’s performance was far beyond his years.

But Will Byers is far from the only character Schnapp has donned our screens. Noah provided the voice of the iconic Charlie Brown in the 2015 revival of The Peanuts Movie. Together with his pals Linus, Schroeder, Lucy, Sally, and his loyal dog, Snoopy, Charlie takes on pre-teen angst and Schnapp provides the perfect endearing voice for the timeless character.

Shortly after Stranger Things debuted, Schnapp also had an exquisite starring role in a music video by Panic at the Disco! In the video for the song “LA Devotee” Schnapp sits in a chair being tortured all while lip-syncing the song. Clearly, his experience in the show prepared him to be the perfect person for a role as in this disturbing video.