Stranger Things has been blessing its audience with incredible music since the first season came out in 2016. Whether viewers were already fans of 80s music before the show premiered, there is no doubt that some featured songs of the iconic decade grew bigger in popularity thanks to the remarkable series — Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill", which has been continuously put on repeat over the entire internet since the fourth season premiered, made that crystal clear.

Soundtracks are a huge part of a motion picture's identity. The right song can emphasize a scene's tone and make a finer viewing experience for the audience. The sci-fi series does that brilliantly. Since music is particularly a big part of the latest season, we have decided to rank the ten best oldies (and some amazing original soundtracks) it features so far.

This article contains spoilers for all seasons of Stranger Things.

10) Peter Gabriel, "Heroes"

Whether it was during the bittersweet Season 3 finale, where viewers almost sued the Duffer Brothers for emotional damage when David Harbour's character Hopper narrated every word of the emotional letter he had written to Eleven, or when Will's (Noah Schnapp) "dead body" was found Season 1, this mesmerizing cover of legendary David Bowie's timeless song fitted like a glove in every scene it was featured.

Achingly beautiful and filled with a lot of sentimental value, "Heroes" is undoubtedly one of the most brilliant usages of a song in the series as its lyrics perfectly depict the plot of the show.

9) Limahl, "Never Ending Story" (by Gaten Matarazzo and Gabriella Pizzolo)

If there is a moment that caught everyone — both audiences and fictional characters — completely off-guard, it is the one in which Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo) sing Limahl's "Never Ending Story" from the top of their lungs back in Season 3.

While both actors clearly have some serious singing skills, what makes the scene so iconic is how sudden it was and everyone's hilarious reaction to it. Sure, the world was falling apart. But not without hearing Suzie and Dustin enthusiastically sing Limahl's song (in what truly seemed like a never-ending moment) first.

8) The Police, "Every Breath You Take"

This very recognizable romantic ballad (which is actually rather creepy when one really thinks about it) makes for a very intimate scene between Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Eleven, Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Max in the Season 2 finale.

In a very heartwarming moment, the two young pairings share a slow dance with "Every Breath You Take" in the background. Between the couples' arms wrapped around each other's and shy smiles slowly appearing on their faces, viewers found themselves unable to deal with such cuteness overload.

7) Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, "Soldiers"

Chilling in every sense of the word, this original soundtrack song is simply way too good for words. The fantastic score, which was featured in the sixth episode of what is the best Stranger Things season for some (Season 2), is as powerful as it can be, evoking all the right feels at the right time.

There is no doubt that intense "Soldiers" is brilliantly executed and sets just the right tone in the scenes it calls attention to, its one and only flaw is it not being used enough throughout the seasons.

6) Metallica, "Master of Puppets"

Eddie's showstopping guitar solo was single-handedly one of the most memorable moments of the fourth season and perhaps of the entire series, the only bad thing about it being the tragic turn of events in the aftermath — as much as everyone was rooting for Joseph Quinn's beloved character, his fate was beyond upsetting.

Nevertheless, Munson was an absolute legend and his last moments showcased exactly that. The nerdy rebel made history as he shook the upside-down with his guitar and displayed his fearless spirit in a badass scene where Metallica's "Master of Puppets" was cleverly used.​​​​​​​

5) The Clash, "Should I Stay Or Should I Go"

Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Will's song, "Should I Stay Or Should I Go" instantly brings us back to a Season 1 affectionate scene between the two loving brothers, where both nod their heads as they relish every second of it.

However, The Clash's song is also featured in the eight-episode of the second season when Will is possessed by the Mind Flayer and in need of help to communicate — long before Max needed Kate Bush, Will needed The Clash in a very similar way. Besides it being the Byers song of choice (and a very remarkable one), it also holds tremendous emotional value.​​​​​​​

4) Musical Youth, "Pass the Dutchie"

Much like Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill", "Pass the Dutchie" has been repeatedly heard all over the world since the fourth season premiered — and for good reason. The Musical Youth's popular song is as cool as it is catchy, and by now there is a whole army of Argyle's (Eduardo Franco) tossing their heads to it.

We first hear this great tune when the gang escapes the Bylers' household when US Army Lt. Colonel Sullivan (Sherman Augustus) sends his soldiers after them, which ultimately results in a road trip in search of El.​​​​​​​

3) Journey, "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)"

Season 4 certainly gathered some of the best soundtracks of the show so far, and Stranger Things' spooky remix of Journey's popular hit is definitely a big part of this list. At the end of episode 8, when the group arrives at the Creel House and eventually heads "Separate Ways" to fight Vecna, this spectacular song is played.

Similar to soldiers who are about to set foot in a battle not knowing if they are getting out of it alive, these fantastic characters are ready to face their nightmares and try to save the world (for the third time) in the meantime. There is hardly any doubt that the bittersweet scene in which Journey's track is beautifully featured sends shivers down each viewer's spine.​​​​​​​

2) Kate Bush, "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"

Max breaking Vecna's curse with "Running Up That Hill" playing in the background has to be the best usage of music in a TV show in a long time. Apart from every detail in the scene looking absolutely incredible, the intensity of Sadie Sink's fantastic performance brought it to another level.

Many fans would agree that the Kate Bush song has sincerely helped shape one of the most memorable Stranger Things moments to date, and what makes it even better is how excruciatingly haunting the lyrics are and how well they apply to Max and Billy's (Dacre Montgomery) turbulent past.​​​​​​​

1) Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, "Kids"

Dixon and Stein's astonishing original track, "Kids", is without a shadow of a doubt one of the most distinct songs to ever play in the series. The characteristic soundtrack summons feelings of nostalgia and melancholia in every viewer. No matter how many times one hears it, it always hits differently.

Apart from the indescribable energy it exudes, memorable "Kids" feels like a powerful time-traveling trip to the '80s. It screams "Stranger Things" in every passing second and makes audiences who did not experience the era wish they had gotten the chance to.​​​​​​​

