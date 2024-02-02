The Big Picture Funko has announced three new Stranger Things Pops, featuring Steve, Robin, and Eddie in a two-pack, as Target Exclusive blacklight figures.

The blacklight line of Funko Pops has been hit or miss in the past, but it works well for the 80s setting of Stranger Things.

The final season of Stranger Things is expected to return to the series' first season basics, and filming is currently underway for a 2025 release.

Netflix has had a ton of great hits over the last decade. However, none have been as pop culture dominant as Stranger Things. Since 2016, the horror series has won binge watchers over with its insanely lovable characters, retro 80s vibes, and rich storytelling. The wait for the series' fifth and final season has been a long one thanks to last year’s historic strike, but now shooting has finally begun to the joy of many. As we continue down the road to Season 5’s supposed 2025 release date, Funko has announced several new colorful Pops to hold fans over until they return to The Upside Down one last time. The three new Pops will be Target Exclusive blacklight figures.

Announced at Target Con 2024, there will be a two-pack of Steve and Robin alongside a version of Eddie Munson rocking out in all his heroic glory. While Funko has supplied an endless amount of Stranger Things Pops over the years, especially for the epic-sized Season 4, it’s always exciting to get new versions of our favorite characters. That goes double since the dynamic duo of Steve and Robin are finally in their own two-pack together without Vecna breathing down their necks. The blacklight line has been hit or miss in the past. Mainly because of the eccentric color choices which have gotten many of the Pops to quickly hit the Target clearance section. However, given Stranger Things' 80s setting, blacklight works wonders for these characters.

While the plot of Season 5 is being kept deep in The Upside Down, there’s a lot to imply just with how Season 4’s finale ends. After “defeating” Vecna, the core Hawkins crew returned to their hometown and The Upside Down has essentially torn a hole through it. With a rumored time jump involved, Eleven, Hopper, Steve, Nancy, Dustin, and the whole team are going to be dealing with the aftermath of this now iconic dimension being unleashed on our real world.

'Stranger Thins' Season 5 Will Return to Season 1 Basics

The vibe of the final season will also be more in line with the series’ first. Due to filming being underway, there have already been a ton of behind-the-scenes cast photos that have been making fans extremely happy. Over the last decade, Stranger Things has reshaped pop culture. That includes all the toys and Funko pops that have spawned from it. As we get closer to Season 5, it’s going to be exciting to see what companies like Funko have in store for Hawkins’ final stand.

There’s no confirmed release date yet, but all signs point to Stranger Things returning for its fifth and final season in 2025. We’re sure to get a lot more images, trailers, and toys in that time frame, so the build-up is going to be like no show in history. Until then, you can get these new Stranger Things Season 4 Funko blacklight Pops at Target starting on February 18. The horror series’ first four seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.

Stranger Things When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl. Release Date July 15, 2016 Creator Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer Cast Cara Buono , Finn Wolfhard Winona Ryder , David Harbour Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 5 Website https://www.netflix.com/title/80057281 Studio Netflix

