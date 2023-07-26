The Big Picture Netflix is releasing coloring books for popular shows like Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Castlevania, and Squid Game.

These shows have had a significant cultural impact and garnered massive popularity among viewers.

All four shows are returning in some form in the future, with Stranger Things, Squid Game, Bridgerton, and Castlevania: Nocturne all set to release new seasons or spin-offs.

Netflix has had a rocky relationship with its subscribers lately. While hit shows like You and The Witcher have kept viewers somewhat entertained, the streamer started cracking down on password sharing earlier this year and, along with other studios under the AMPTP, almost all projects are now on hold for the streamer as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike for fair wages and better working conditions. However, if stuff like strikes and password sharing have you stressed out, Netflix is releasing coloring books of some of their most popular shows to allow us the chance to let our frustrations out in a very healthy manner.

The four new coloring books that are releasing for the line include Stranger Things Season 4, Bridgerton, Castlevania, and Squid Game. The books for Stranger Things, Bridgerton, and Castlevania will have 75 illustrations while Squid Game will contain 70. Each of them is priced at $18.99.

Netflix’s Rich Library of Content

Netflix has spent over a decade making some of the best original shows around. However, no series has had quite the cultural impact like Stranger Things or Squid Game. The latter was one of the hit shows that got most people through the pandemic while Stranger Things’ fourth season was the biggest television event of last year. The world of the Upside Down expanded in some pretty crazy ways and the scope of the season turned the franchise into a bona fide horror epic. There were so many memorable moments and great new characters introduced which is most likely why the coloring book is focusing solely on the latest season. The cover of the coloring book features the now iconic Creel House and fan-favorite character Eddie Munson for instance.

Then there’s Bridgerton that, in its first two seasons, has been one of the most romantically rich shows around. More than a clichéd period piece love story that we’ve seen countless times before, this show based on Julian Quinn’s popular book series is filled with so much meaningful nuance, gleeful fun, and a high amount of sexual intrigue. The show became so popular that a spin-off series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premiered earlier this year to a ton of critical acclaim. However, for video game fans Castlevania has been providing the blood-soaked goods on the streamer. The anime series ran for four seasons and, while it strayed away from the source material, it was praised for its strikingly fluid animation style and stellar voice work.

The Future of Netflix’s Most Popular Series

All four of these shows are returning in some form in the near future. Stranger Things is returning for its fifth and final season, Squid Game for its second, Bridgerton for its third, and Castlevania is returning in a new series titled Castlevania: Nocturne. There are no concrete release dates for any of these series yet, but we are sure to learn more after the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes conclude. Shows like Stranger Things had their production halted due to the ongoing strike.

When Are Netflix’s Coloring Books Releasing?

Most of the Netflix coloring books have different release dates. Bridgerton and Castlevania are releasing on October 17, Squid Game is releasing on September 5, and Stranger Things Season 4 is releasing on August 29. They can all be pre-order now on Amazon. Hopefully, this is just the start of Netflix’s venture into coloring because they have so many great shows that are perfect for the medium — Wednesday and Shadow and Bone are just a few that come to mind.