Looking to invest in some real estate? If you happen to be on the market for a new home, nestled on 6 acres of land in Fayetteville, Georgia, and you're a fan of Netflix's hit series Stranger Things, then you're in luck! Only days ago, the house used to film the exterior shots of Joyce Byers' (Winona Ryder) home in Hawkins, Indiana was put up for sale on Zillow. Like in the show, the house is described as being a bit of a fixer-upper, but if you already have dollar signs in your eyes then this may be the property of your dreams.

As you may know, following the Starcourt incident in Season 3, Joyce made the decision to pack up her belongings and move the kiddos to sunny California. With the property vacant now, a brand-new Zillow listing has gone up, pricing the 3-bedroom, 2-bath house at $300,000. It lists all the amenities (spoilers, there aren't many), which includes a barn — the shed that Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) disappeared in during Season 1 when the Demogorgon first attacked. The listing doesn't sugarcoat the property, warning potential Byers not to, "...get stuck in the upside down though, this home does need a full rehab, but with the right owner the potential return on investment (ROI) could be HUGE!"

Cleverly marketed to fans of the show, or those looking to make a profit, the listing playfully offers numerous photos of the house's exterior and its property, as well as a few interior pictures, both in this dimension and the Upside Down. You can even spot Demogorgons in a couple. In fact, you can see Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) coming right out of the fireplace in one image. In the description, it says:

"Ever watched Stranger Things on Netflix?... Are you fan?... THIS is the original Byers house! That's right the home of Will, Joyce, and Jonathan Byers, just on the outskirts of the fictional town "Hawkins". This home was featured throughout the first few seasons of the show and remains a nostalgic focal point of the series... I mean, How cool would it be to own the infamous Stranger Things house? ...p.s. Do not feed the Demogorgon!!"

Image via Zillow

Though the novelty may be tempting, and tours are available through the site, the sellers do ask that "...SERIOUS buyers only," contact them. It's made very clear that while "...this home makes for a PERFECT Airbnb, short term rental, or personal residence for someone willing to take it on," it will be an investment. The house is being sold "AS-IS," with no seller disclosure, meaning they don't have to tell you anything about its lurid past of Demodogs flying through the window, space-time damage, or how Joyce busted through the wall with an ax. Something else to consider, the listing also mentions that since Stranger Things aired in 2016, "...fans have traveled far and wide, almost daily, just to drive by and get a picture." It became such an issue that the owners needed to build up a barricade. Fandoms can be wild.

Still, if someone has the money, time, and respect necessary to take on the challenge, this Georgia property would make an excellent, fan-centric Airbnb, and a fun experience. Even for someone looking to renovate and turn the house into a home, it'd be pretty neat to have an official LEGO replica set of your house, as well as a great story to tell at parties.

Brush up on the house's history with all seasons of Stranger Things available to stream on Netflix. You can check out the photos below and get all the details on Zillow: