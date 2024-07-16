The Big Picture Exciting news for Stranger Things fans with an inside look at the final season and new candle collection.

Bath & Body Works collaboration offers nostalgic '80s inspired candles based on favorite Hawkins characters.

Season 5 details kept under wraps as fans eagerly anticipate the emotional finale, possibly by 2025.

It's an exciting time to be a Stranger Things fan. Earlier this week we got our first footage of the fifth and final season filled with a ton of behind-the-scenes tidbits. We also learned the last horror story in Hawkins is halfway through filming. Now, if you need something to calm your nerves, Stranger Things is getting a new series of candles from Bath & Body Works.

The new spooky limited edition collaboration will bring “nostalgic ‘80s vibes with a strange flair in four brand new and exclusive 3-Wick Candles inspired by the smells (and tastes) of Hawkins, Indiana.” There are four candles in total including “Steve’s Scoops” that has hints of vanilla ice cream, waffle cone and sprinkles, “Argyle's Pineapple Pizza” with hints of baked pizza dough, pineapple and fresh basil, “Hopper’s Coffee” with hints of roasted Coffee grounds, tonka bean and a splash of half-and-half. Of course, it wouldn't be a Stranger Things collection without its main star, Eleven, being featured, and her candle is appropriately titled “Eleven’s Waffles”. The scent is one of frozen waffles, maple syrup and melted butter. Eleven's fixation with the popular breakfast item was one of the first ways fans connected with the character in Season 1. Each candle will be $29.95 USD and will be available from Thursday, July 18th to Sunday, July 21st.

‘Stranger Things’ Story So Far

Close

Hawkins, Indiana was just your seemingly average 80s American small town. However, its secret government lab at the center of it has been running experiments on not only children, but a doorway to another dimension for years. This all comes to a head when the doorway gets broken open, a local boy named Will Byers goes missing and a young girl known as Eleven escapes. Season 1 was the perfect blend of horror, government conspiracy and Steven Spielberg-like spectacle that defined the 80s. The next three seasons would expand upon the lore of the world and the other menacing dimension, The Upside Down, in some pretty compelling ways. Especially in Season 4, which played as a Wes Craven-inspired horror epic with the introduction of the franchise’s big bad, Vecna. The story details for Season 5 are still being held close to the vest, but the final shot of Season 4 had the gateways between The Upside Down and our world shattered/merged together. Our favorite Hawkins crew led by Eleven will be dealing with that as Vecna plans his dreadful return.

When Does ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Release?

Stranger Things Season 5 doesn't have a release date yet. However, there is a good chance that horror fans will see the emotional finale before the end of 2025. Until we learn more, you can light a candle for Stranger Things with the new Bath & Body Works set while you binge the first four seasons on Netflix.