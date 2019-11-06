The ‘Stranger Things’ Cast Descends into Silliness in Season 3 Blooper Reel

0

Millions of fans’ realities were shattered today at the release of Stranger Things 3’s blooper reel on the show’s official Twitter page. Coming to terms with the notion that this cast is fallible will surely rock many viewers to the core. Others, perhaps, can take comfort knowing that, at the end of the day, these people are just like us. They’re merely a lot younger and get paid a whole lot more.

Revisit some of your favorite scenes of the third season and watch Mike, Eleven, Hopper, Lucas, Dustin, Max, Billy, and even the great Steve Harrington break character, flub and forget lines, fall down, and struggle to pull an ax from a stump as if it were Excalibur.

The highlight of the lot, to be sure, is David Harbour’s inability to respectfully communicate the fact (the lie, if you’ve seen the show), that Mike’s (Finn Wolfhard) grandma is not well. Something about that word—grandma—just tickles Harbour to no end. Or maybe his sense of humor is more macabre than was previously believed. Whatever the case, Harbour’s failure descends into the delightfully absurd after a handful of mishaps, and one cannot help but giggle along with him.

No matter your opinion about these things, they’re intimate behind-the-scenes glimpses into the world of filmmaking typically only experienced by those closest to the projects—those on set. Hearing the young Millie Bobby Brown break free of her American dialect and slip into her natural British one is a reminder that these kids are pretty talented performers.

So while we keep anticipating that long-awaited There Will Be Blood blooper reel, at least indulging in this one will hold us over a while longer.

You can check out the reel below, and head here to read everything we know about the upcoming fourth season of the beloved show.