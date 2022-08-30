Similar to the Harry Potter movies, Netflix's Stranger Things follows a group of friends who share a strong bond and fight evil. The series' popularity has risen significantly over the years, and while there are countless great things about the show, including its enthralling plot that frequently keeps viewers on the edge of their seats (and an amazing '80s soundtrack to match), part of what makes it so remarkable is also its well-crafted characters.

The unmatched sci-fi series has introduced a wide range of different fictional people to its audience so far, including beloved newbies like Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) and Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), who made their first appearance later on the show but managed to capture fans' hearts in no time. In retrospect, analyzing all of these diverse personalities makes fans of both worlds wonder which Hogwarts house the treasured Sorting Hat would attribute to these characters if the two universes ever collided. From Gaten Matarazzo's Dustin embodying all the textbook Ravenclaw traits (and that comes as no surprise to anyone) to Nancy's (Natalia Dyer) cunning nature and Slytherin ambitions, we've got some guesses.

Jane Hopper (Eleven): Gryffindor

Brave and courageous, Millie Bobby Brown's iconic character has to be a Gryffindor. At her most vulnerable, Eleven showcases Hufflepuff qualities (talk about her loyalty towards her friends and the people she loves), but all in all, there is no doubt that her personality leans towards the house of fire more.

Just like a true Gryffindor, the main character of Stranger Things is tough as nails and surely knows how to fight. With an underlying fear of being perceived as inferior, honorable El and can be reckless and short-tempered.

Max Mayfield: Slytherin

Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield is easily one of the most complex characters in the series. Just like a well-developed Slytherin, she is observant, resourceful, and witty. Often resorting to sarcasm, natives from the serpent house tend to be really competitive — as seen in the second season, Madmax certainly can relate.

A rule breaker, Sink's character is also extremely resilient and determined, especially considering everything that she went through. Strong and clever, Max unquestionably embodies the house of Slytherin.

Lucas Sinclair: Gryffindor

While it is true that Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) could very well be a Slytherin thanks to his self-confident, calculative, think-before-you-act nature, what ultimately makes him a Gryffindor are his honest and playful ways. Much like the natives of this house, Sinclair is practical and prone to living in the moment.

Often resorting to his defensive shell, at times he is a bit narrow-minded and suspicious; but he is also really passionate about everything and everyone he loves.

Erica Sinclair: Slytherin

Make way for the queen of Hawkins, iconic Erica Sinclair played by Priah Ferguso. While she is portrayed as the main character's stereotypically annoying sister early on in the series, tables turn in Season 3 when she gets enough screen time to showcase her sassy personality. Determined, proud, and astute are some of the traits that make the Sinclair sister an obvious Slytherin.

Because she is incredibly bright, it isn't unusual for Erica to strike viewers as a Ravenclaw. However, that is not to say Slytherins aren't equally clever — on the contrary, the serpents of Hogwarts can be extremely resourceful.

Will Byers: Ravenclaw

Hear us out: Although it is very valid to say that Noah Schnapp's Will is a Hufflepuff, the kind-hearted character is above all extremely creative and intelligent, often immersing himself in his own art like Ravenclaw natives — after all, he is "Will, the Wise" for a reason.

Apart from that, Ravenclaw's common room is often the home for the inquisitive minds and artistic souls who, similar to Will, struggle to find their place in the world. While he's sweet and sensitive and overall too pure for this world, the youngest Byers is equally introspective and forceful.

Mike Wheeler: Slytherin

Finn Wolfhard's character may not strike as a Slytherin right away, but his inability to properly express his feelings and tendency to break the rules (if it means keeping those he loves safe) kind of give it away. Gryffindor would also be a solid choice since the character has a strong moral compass and can be hotheaded.

Although more self-focused, Mike is determined and ambitious, which are both traits of the house of the serpent. At his worst, Wolfhard's on-screen counterpart is prone to come off as self-absorbed.

Dustin Henderson: Ravenclaw

If there was a Ravenclaw-Hufflepuff hybrid house, it would definitely be Dustin's safe place. Since there isn't one, it is only right to assume that the goofy character is obviously the Ravenclaw mastermind of the group — one who has pretty much gone from a sidekick to a proper leader, constantly out-doing himself and impressing others with his brightness.

Like many Ravenclaws, Dustin comes up with the greatest plans and schemes. He is also extremely curious and absolutely loves learning new stuff.

Eddie Munson: Hufflepuff

Apologies in advance to everyone who disagrees, but Strangers Things' recently added heartbreaker (seriously, we are all still recovering from that scene) is definitely a Hufflepuff. There is a lot more than what meets the eye when it comes to the beloved character, and although him being a Hufflepuff may come as a surprise to some, Joseph Quinn's Eddie embodies the traits of the house perfectly.

Just like Munson, Hufflepuffs are the most loyal people out there; they are really committed to the people they love and often stand up for them — in Eddie's case, that is shown through his beautiful friendship with Dustin. While he is hated by those who don't understand him, in reality the character is thoroughly humble and modest.

Steve Harrington: Gryffindor

Joe Keery's Steve Harrington is practically a universally adored character, and he is very much a Gryffindor. After leaving his arrogant nature behind, Harrington became one of the most well-developed fictional people out there, fully embodying all the positive Gryffindor traits. While brave to a flaw, the character is also scarily impulsive, often doing things without giving them much thought first.

Steve is all around a nice, selfless guy who strives to protect those he loves, even if it means putting himself on the line. It is also worth mentioning that deep down he's a great caregiver (and babysitter, apparently).

Robin Buckley: Ravenclaw

Cheerful and witty, Maya Hawke's Robin is one of the most interesting characters on the show. Similar to those who belong in the house of Ravenclaw, she is an open-minded girl that is never short on intelligence; let's not forget she basically cracked the Russian code in no time.

Besides being highly independent and sarcastic, like a true Ravenclaw Robin tends to be an out-of-the-box thinker and often does what she wants to do instead of following the crowds. She also entertains herself by teasing others and being sarcastic.

Nancy Wheeler: Slytherin

Nancy Wheeler is another prime example of a great Slytherin. Yes, she could potentially be a Ravenclaw; but her ambitions are placed way too high for that, and we mean that in the best way possible. Always determined and strong-willed, Natalia Dyer's on-screen persona is the top-tier girlboss character Stranger Things needed from the beginning.

Always fighting for what she believes in and frequently striving to tell the right side of stories, Nancy masters the art of Slyther-inning essentially every time she showcases her cunning nature and takes on the leadership role.

Jonathan Byers: Hufflepuff

Shy, reserved, and with an inclination to be somewhat insecure, Charlie Heaton's character Jonathan is hands-down a Hufflepuff. Patience, inclusivity, and selflessness are traits of the house that are easily reflected in the oldest Byers brother. Jonathan also showcases a strong sense of justice, which isn't unfamiliar to Hufflepuff natives.

Make no mistake, though: Jonathan's vulnerability is not a weakness. Although he may appear fragile on occasion, he's undeniably tough and would do anything to protect his family.

