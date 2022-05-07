The trailer for the highly anticipated fourth season of Netflix's hit show Stranger Things has got fans desperate to return to Hawkins, the spookiest town in the entire country. Creators Matt and Ross Duffer (known as The Duffer Brothers) also confirmed in an interview that the fifth series of the sci-fi show would be its last, though they did leave the door open to spin-off shows set in the Stranger Things universe.

With this in mind, fans have begun fantasizing about the potential ways our favorite characters could return in future projects. The idea of Jonathan and Nancy traveling across the world investigating supernatural occurrences sounds good to me.

Will's D&D Adventure

When he's not battling Demogorgons or fighting for his life in the upside-down, Noah Schnapp's Will Byers is asking his friends to play a D&D campaign with him. Though the gang couldn't get enough of the fantasy role-playing game back in Season one, they are now more interested in spending time with their girlfriends and exploring everything the eighties has to offer.

Given everything he's been through in the show, both being trapped in the upside-down and then becoming possessed by the Mind Flayer, Will is incredibly deserving of a happy ending. With that in mind, a spin-off show following Will as he plays D&D with America's best, most dedicated gamers is surely the ending he deserves. After everything he's been through, a light-hearted gaming comedy sounds good to us.

Bob And The Clown

Many Stranger Things fans are still struggling to come to terms with the death of Bob (Sean Astin), Joyce's season two boyfriend, who died a hero after helping Joyce, Hopper, Will, and Mike escape a pack of Demodogs. Initially, it was planned he would die much earlier in the season, but he turned out to be such a likable character that the Duffer Brothers kept him alive for a few more episodes. In a key scene, he tells Will that he was haunted by an evil clown when he was a child.

Stephen King is a significant inspiration for the series, and this evil clown sounds suspiciously like Pennywise The Dancing Clown. Whether it's Pennywise or just a figment of Bob's imagination, the thought of a young iteration of the character going toe-to-toe with an evil clown ticks all of our sci-fi/horror boxes, and let's be honest, we'd do anything to see Bob again.

Nancy And Jonathon Investigate

The third season of Stranger Things saw Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathon (Charlie Heaton) employed at the local newspaper, though their experiences there could hardly be any more different. Those in charge of the paper are brash, crude, and sexist. They dismiss Nancy's ideas out of hand purely because of her gender. Jonathon, however, spends most of his time developing photos in the darkroom and therefore doesn't experience the jokes made at Nancy's expense.

Throughout the season, Nancy shows herself to be an outstanding journalist, helping to uncover another of the many mysteries lurking in Hawkins. With their combined talents and experience of the supernatural, it's easy to imagine a future in which they travel around America to seek out the unidentified and unexplained. Fans would surely love to see how Nancy and Jonathon's relationship develops as they become full-fledged adults. Moreover, the fact that the show is set in the past means some of their investigations could lean into real-life occurrences.

Dustin And Suzie's Never-Ending Story

Between Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) going toe-to-toe with a Demogorgon in a school classroom and Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) teaching Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) the secrets of his incredible hair, Stranger Things has treated us fans to countless memorable moments over its soon-to-be four-season run. Though it's hard to pick a favorite moment, Dustin's duet with long-distance girlfriend Suzie in the final episode of season three has to be considered one of the show's most enjoyable moments.

With incredible chemistry and flawless vocals, it's safe to assume that Dustin and Suzie are a match made in heaven, and after everything Dustin's been through in Hawkins, a life with his genius girlfriend is exactly what Dustin deserves. Sure, tonally it's about as far removed from Stranger Things as possible, but there's a hole in the market for a love story set in the eighties with an awesome soundtrack. Come on, Netflix, give the people what they want.

The Animated Adventures of Dart The Demodog

If there's one thing to be learned from the success of The Boys Presents: Diabolical, it's that animated spin-offs of dark and mature TV series can be appreciated by fans and critics alike. The Duffer Brothers should bear this in mind when expanding the future of their TV universe. Not only would an animated series following Dart The Demodog's life in the Upside Down bring back a truly memorable character (one who adores nougat, too), but it would be a clever way of giving fans a clearer understanding of the Upside Down.

We've spent very little time in that murky hellhole since season one, and many fans would like to fully understand the ins and outs of the dimension and the various creatures that live there. Most importantly, though, imagine how cute an animated Dart The Demodog would look. Utterly adorable, you're right.

Hawkins Lab

Though we've seen hints of the traumatic events Eleven endured during her childhood spent at Hawkins Lab, it feels as though we've barely scratched the surface of what really occurred in that seemingly mundane building. The trailer for season four hinted that we might be seeing more of Eleven's childhood in the upcoming season. Still, the only way to truly understand everything that happened (and what Martin Brenner and his team of scientists were hoping to achieve in the Upside Down) is to give us a series set in the years before Eleven met Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin).

We don't even know how long Hawkins Lab has been doing this type of work. Perhaps it's been operational for years, which would make a Hawkins Lab series especially interesting as it could be set in a different era than the eighties. Whatever the Duffer Brothers decide, we just hope Brenner eventually gets what he deserves for putting Eleven through such misery.

