Stranger Things is one of Netflix's most popular original TV shows of all time, which will likely remain the case for decades to come. But just because it's capable of gripping its audiences from the get-go, taking viewers on one hell of an entertaining and suspenseful journey, and creating one of the most intriguing worlds ever, doesn't mean that it can't be underrated in some ways as well.

Specifically, the show's characters make it so enthralling alongside its world-building abilities. Its cast performances, the chemistry between them, and seeing these kids grow through their unique experiences are incredible to witness. But not all those who've spent time in the Upside Down or lived in Hawkins, Indiana, have been just as memorable as the series has progressed. Whether they've come and gone or had their lives come to an end, these ten characters are some of Stranger Things' most underrated to date, but that doesn't mean they're not worthy of the love surrounding the show.

10 Barb Holland

Played by Shannon Purser

#JusticeforBarb was trending everywhere when her character's story came to an abrupt end in the season one episode "Chapter Three: Holly Jolly." She only appeared in three episodes before the Demogorgon claimed her as its victim, welcoming viewers into the Upside Down with one hell of a brutal introduction to the show's desolate dimension.

Barb's return was teased numerous times following her death in season one, but nothing ever became of it, much to her fans' dismay. Despite her short life, she had a prominent impact on the character-building of Nancy and who she would become as a result. So, while Barb was robbed of the potential to become a main character, her best friend's path on the show was forged in the aftermath of her disappearance and subsequent death. That said, many viewers still wish they'd explored more of her character before killing her.

9 Billy Hargrave

Played by Dacre Montgomery

Billy Hargrave is far from an upstanding citizen, but his semi-growth throughout the second season and his ultimate sacrifice at the end of the third have earned him some brownie points - credit where credit is due.

He started his time on Stranger Things in the early days of season two, being introduced with his young sibling, Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink). But while she became one of the show's most loved additions, Billy was quite literally left in the rearview mirror. His death came as a somewhat expected outcome in The Battle of Starcourt Mall following his season-wide ordeal as the Mind Flayer's puppet, but while it may have been expected, the emotion surrounding it wasn't as such. He's not the most likable character, that's for sure, but he provided some excellent, albeit heartwrenching, character growth for Max and her ongoing story.

8 Robin Buckley

Played by Maya Hawke

It may seem strange to add Robin to a list of characters considered underrated. Still, despite her solid introduction to the show in season three and the continued progression to series regular in the latest installment, this bubbly, chaotic human is one of the best, sometimes overshadowed characters in Stranger Things.

What makes her so likable is her relatability. Thousands of people around the world can relate to being on the awkward side of humanity, struggling to connect and open up to people. But Robin embodies the wonders of being yourself around those you love so perfectly that it makes those watching who can relate resonate with her character and personality. She may not get as much love as others, but she's undeniably one of the strongest additions to Stranger Things.

7 Murray Bauman

Played by Brett Gelman

Ah, Murray, what would we do without you? Becoming somewhat of an icon in the world of Stranger Things and its Upside Down shenanigans, Murray Bauman is both a relatable being of chaotic energy and an occasionally convoluted voice of reason in times of tribulation. Honestly, there's no in-between, and fans love him for that.

But while he's proven himself as a critical team member on numerous occasions, Murray sometimes gets overlooked in the grand scheme of things despite his likability among fans, especially in his earlier season appearances. He may have grown in popularity and become a beloved part of the series, but there are still times when he deserves more love and acknowledgment than he gets.

6 Argyle

Played by Eduardo Franco

Argyle's addition to Stranger Things' most recent season came as an unexpectedly needed comedic relief. There's no denying that season four is arguably one of the most emotion-heavy of them all, with "Chapter Four: Dear Billy" leaving many fans inconsolable and emotionally exhausted by the end.

The humor in the season was scarce due to its heavy nature and the seemingly impending death of main character, Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink). But Argyle's laidback, relaxed, and marijuana-induced way of life provided plenty of that much-needed comedy for the audience dotted throughout the season. He was responsible for some of the most memorable quotes of season four, and despite some conflicting information, fans can only hope he'll be back to cause some more lighthearted humor for the show's final season.

5 Suzie Bingham

Played by Gabriella Pizzolo

She came and went in the blink of an eye in the season three finale, "Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt," but, let's face it, without her, the residents of Hawkins would have been in some serious hot water. Suzie began her time on Stranger Things as a tease for Dustin between him and his friends, as he claimed to have met a girl that none of them believed existed.

However, her time to shine came, and she well and truly left her mark on the series. Suzie is a character whose presence could be a welcome addition to a regular role within the series. She made it clear she was incredibly capable during her short stints, and because they were so brief, it can be easy to brush past her character. However, more of Suzie and Dusty-bun would be enjoyable to watch, and having her around as a more stable personality would be great to see in the show's final season.

4 Karen Wheeler

Played by Cara Buono

Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Nancy's (Natalia Dyer) mom, Karen, is one of the few Stranger Things characters who do not understand the extent of what lurks in the shadows of Hawkins. But just because she isn't one hundred percent in the know when it comes to the world her children and their friends live in, she's still an integral part of their world.

Looking back at the previous seasons, many people don't realize just how many episodes she has been in, and more often than not, Karen is essentially clueless in most of them. However, she's always on hand for some advice when her kids need her and, despite a brief loss of sight regarding her priorities when Billy Hargrave rolled into town, will always put them first. Even if she doesn't know what they're up to.

3 Bob Newby

Played by Sean Astin

Bob Newby is one of those TV characters who deserved way better than the hand they were dealt. That's quite a common occurrence in Stranger Things when thinking about its characters. Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), you rock and roll hero. But before Eddie came into the picture in season four, Bob was introduced to audiences in the show's second installment.

He immediately gripped the hearts of fans with his cheery nature and relatable personality and became one of the show's most loved newest additions. Unfortunately, this teddy bear of a character wasn't meant to last as he came to a devastating end in the season two finale episode, "Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer." His death was considered unnecessary to many, and while Joyce (Winona Ryder) may have moved on, fans will struggle to forget this welcomed character to the world of Stranger Things, no matter how short his time there.

2 Alexei

Played by Alec Utgoff

Now and then, on a TV series, a character will come along that'll leave an unexpected ever-present mark on the show and its fans. Their time on the series doesn't have to be extensive for them to leave a memorable impact. Alexei's brief appearance throughout the third season of Stranger Things is a perfect example of this.

His somewhat childlike nature and adorable personality won over the hearts of those watching almost instantaneously. He enjoyed the simple things in life, like the joy of a cherry Slurpee and watching Looney Tunes, and all he wanted was to fit in. Fans loved him. So, while considering him underrated may seem questionable to some, collectively, throughout all four seasons' worth of Stranger Things' characters, he's incredibly so, and he deserved so much better than his heartbreaking ending.

1 Erica Sinclair

Played by Priah Ferguson

Erica Sinclair has grown from the little sister of Lucas to one of the most underappreciated badasses of the show. She's young but incredibly feisty and more than capable of dealing with the wacky world of Stranger Things. After officially being brought into the know regarding the Upside Down, she appeared sporadically throughout the seasons, always an enjoyable addition as she set out to annoy her older brother.

In season four, Erica became an important part of the story in the effort to defeat Vecna, and her character grew during the ordeal. But despite her comedic personality radiating through the screen whenever she shows up, she just doesn't get as much recognition as her older brother and friends.

