While we wait for the new season of Stranger Things to kick off (which is set to happen in 2022), Netflix is celebrating the anniversary of one of its most famous original titles. Earlier this week, the streamer announced that New York and Los Angeles are getting special Stranger Things stores that offer a unique experience for fans. Now, Netflix is disclosing how Stranger Things Day will play out across the planet, as well as what we can expect from this Saturday's celebrations.

Stranger Things Day is celebrated on November 6 because, in the story, that’s the date when Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) went missing in 1983, and his disappearance is what set the whole story into motion. In social media, you can expect events all day long, starting at midnight PT. At specific times, Netflix will drop new material that includes the first official map of Hawkins, new episode titles, and videos with the cast, as well as design templates for all major social platforms.

Outside the Internet, the party continues with the release of brand-new Stranger Things merchandise, including toys, collectibles, statuettes, General Mills cereal, and many others. Fans of comic books can be on the lookout for a new Dark Horse Comics holiday-themed comic book that will become available everywhere.

Fans of Stranger Things from across the globe also can look forward to new merchandise. In Latin America, toy company Estrela is releasing two Stranger Things-themed Susi dolls, and there will also be special collections at most Hypermarkets, Fast Fashion, department and specialty stores. In Europe, Sephora will feature a Merci Handy beauty collection online and in stores, including a pop-up store at their flagship Champs-Elysées location. Europeans can also expect to celebrate Stranger Things Day with games, puzzles, and collectible trading cards by Panini.

In Asia, All Rights Reserved and Futura Laboratories have teamed up to create an exclusive collectible figure of fan-favorite character Eleven with the iconic phrase “Friends Don’t Lie” written out in Futura’s signature handwriting. The Eleven figure will launch with a matching limited edition apparel range, available globally.

You can check out the full Netflix outline for Stranger Things events that are set to happen online below:

- Midnight PT: Head to the Stranger Things social channels to start the celebration.

- 7am PT: One word: California. Get ready for a tease of this final Season 4 location.

- 9am PT: Explore the world of Stranger Things like never before with the first official map of Hawkins, created by artist Kyle Lambert.

- 11am PT: Get a sneak peek at the Stranger Things 4 episode titles.

- 1pm PT: Take a tour of our first-ever Stranger Things pop-up stores opening in Los Angeles and New York City. More on how to visit these stores, including locations, below.

- 2pm PT: It's a "How We Stranger Things Day" spotlight. Get an inside look at how to celebrate the day from some of our amazing creators and collectors.

- 4pm PT: From streetwear to stranger, watch the cast transform into their new looks for Stranger Things 4.

And that’s not all! There’s more to discover online:

- Stranger Things social channels will be celebrating alongside you by reposting fans and sharing iconic moments and lines from the series all day long.

- On Facebook, you’ll see a new suite of Stickers, AR Filters, and more released globally across their FB Messenger products.

- On Canva, check out a series of Stranger Things-inspired design templates optimized for all major social platforms (TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat), including video chat backgrounds such as Zoom and Google Hangouts, available on desktop, web, iOS and Android across select markets for a limited time.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things was first released in 2016 and to this day it’s one of the most popular shows on Netflix. It stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Natalia Dyer.

Netflix is yet to announce the release date for Stranger Things Season 4. Maybe tomorrow? We’ll be on the lookout.

