Our very first post-Season 4 Stranger Things Day is right around the corner and Netflix is going all out to celebrate. In the very first episode of Stranger Things, Will Byers goes missing on November 6, 1983, kicking off a series of events that would have us pulled into the Upside Down for years to come. In the years since the show's debut in 2016, November 6 has become Stranger Things Day, celebrated by both fans and the streamer alike. This year Netflix has given us a taste of what to expect for this weekend's celebrations including theatrical screenings, online watch parties, new merchandise, and more!

In-Person Stranger Things Day Events

For lucky fans in several locations across North America, you'll be able to watch Part 2 of Stranger Things Season 4 on the big screen. Netflix is teaming up with select theaters in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Philadelphia, Chicago, Phoenix, San Francisco, Austin, Denver, Detroit, Cleveland, Washington DC, Seattle, Las Vegas, Jacksonville, and Toronto for special screenings of these epic episodes. Fans are also encouraged to dress up for the event which will also include costume contests, trivia, giveaways, and more!

Fans in Atlanta, L.A., and London can also celebrate by participating in the Stranger Things Experience. This year's version of the immersive experience captures both the horror and the delight of the series with a treacherous trip to Hawkins Lab, followed by a nostalgic 80s throwback as you explore Scoops Ahoy, Family Video, and the Palace Arcade and enjoy food and drinks inspired by the series. And if you're in Miami, Dallas, or Paris you'll have a chance to visit the Stranger Things Store, which will feature new merchandise, games from the Palace Arcade, and more.

Celebrating Stranger Things Day Online

If you aren't lucky enough to be located near an in-person Stranger Things Day event, don't worry! Netflix is offering plenty of ways to celebrate online, including an immersive watch party on Roblox which allows you to interact with the first episode of the series like never before. Beginning at 8AM PT/11 AM ET Netflix is celebrating online with new photo drops, interactive trivia games, and merch reveals. At 2 PM PT/5 PM ET, you can join in for Super Fan trivia with a surprise special guest, and to cap it all off there's a super secret reveal happening at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET.

New Stranger Things Merch

Most major retailers including Walmart, Target, Amazon, Lush, and Primark are set to unveil new Stranger Things merch in collaboration with brands like Funko, Eggo, Vans, and more. For an even fancier fan experience, high-end brands Balmain and Moon Boot are also set to launch new collections for the series. Additionally, Netflix will be launching exclusive merchandise in the Netflix Shop with a full week of reveals including collectibles from Zero Card and new designs from Billy Butcher and Kyle Lambert. QVC+ will also be hosting special content throughout the day including an inside look at the Stranger Things Experience.

Stranger Things was created by Matt and Ross Duffer and the show's incredible ensemble cast includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, and Joe Keery. The fifth and final season is currently being written and is expected to begin filming sometime in 2023.

Seasons 1-4 of Stranger Things are available to watch on Netflix and you can celebrate Stranger Things Day on November 6. While we wait for the fun to begin you can watch the Season 4 blooper reel down below.