The Big Picture Stranger Things and Dead by Daylight have reconnected with the re-release of the Stranger Things DLC, featuring new versions of the Demogorgon, Nancy Wheeler, and Steve Harrington as playable characters.

The DLC was previously removed due to the expiration of the licensing agreement between Behavior Interactive and Netflix but is now available for purchase again in the game's store.

While there is no confirmed release date for Stranger Things Season 5, the Duffer Brothers have shared that it will consist of eight episodes, with the final episode featuring an "epic showdown," and it is expected to be released in late 2024 at the earliest.

Netflix’s Stranger Things and the online game Dead by Daylight have shaken hands once again after two years. The Stranger Things chapter DLC which was retracted on November 17, 2021, has now again been made available to purchase in the realm of the Entity. While its killer and survivors remained playable and were available at higher prices through physical bundles or DLC bundles for consoles, the chapter was removed from the in-game store, much to the dismay of fans of both franchises.

The characters re-added to purchase in Dead by Daylight include the Demogorgon as the Killer, and Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) and Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) as survivors. The Stranger Things saga was originally the 13th chapter DLC for Dead by Daylight and in addition to the killer and survivors, also includes two cosmetic items — a torn sweatshirt (belonging to Nancy) and Steve’s scuffed rolled sleeves.

The news comes as part of Netflix's Stranger Things Day celebrations on November 6 — the day in the fictional town of Hawkins when Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) went missing as the Demogorgon first took him. The event sets the stage for his friends and family to find Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) who would stop at nothing to help her new friends find Will.

Why ‘Stranger Things’ DLC Chapter Left ‘Dead by Daylight’

Close

The Stranger Things DLC was the first chapter in Dead by Daylight to leave the game in any form and its removal was the result of the expiration of the licensing agreement between Behaviour Interactive, the developer of DBD, and Netflix, the owner of the Stranger Things franchise. Another interesting note about the 13th chapter DLC is that instead of one survivor, this chapter marked the first chapter to feature two survivors.

To bring up the elephant in the room — there’s still no new update on the release date of Stranger Things Season 5 given that they won't be able to begin filming until the AMPTP offers SAG-AFTRA a fair deal. However, the writers have revealed that the fifth and final installment of Stranger Things will have eight episodes and the final episode is going to be 2.5 hours of “epic showdown.” In an interview with Collider’s Editor-in-Chief, Steve Weintraub, the Duffer Brothers revealed that they don’t want to rush delivery and compromise the content quality in the process. Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer also noted that they believe their visual effects team was on par with the standards of MCU with a faster turnaround rate.

Given the onging strike, it's unlikely that we'll be returning to the Upside Down anytime in 2024, with an early 2025 release date being optimistic at best. Stranger Things Season 4’s release date came 35 months after Stranger Things Season 3 ended, so fans of the franchise are plenty familiar with waiting between installments. Those who want to play Dead by Daylight can download it on the App Store/Play Store or Steam. Check out the official teaser for the return of the Stranger Things DLC below:

Watch Stranger Things on Netflix