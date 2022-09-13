Director Shawn Levy got Deadpool and Stranger Things’ fans hyped up recently by revealing to Variety on the Emmy Awards red carpet that Ryan Reynolds and he had a ‘Deadpool and Stranger Things’ crossover on their minds. The news got fans quite excited and got Twitter bursting into all sorts of reactions. However, in a new tweet, the director quashed all hopes by revealing that it was “a joke.”

On the red carpet, the director, who is an executive producer on Netflix’s hit Stranger Things and is directing the much-anticipated Deadpool 3 for Marvel Studios, said, “Funnily enough, [“Deadpool” star] Ryan [Reynolds] and I were trying to figure out how in the world could we do a Deadpool-Stranger Things crossover.” Though he quickly added, “We haven’t cracked it yet, but it’s on the table.” Fans reacted to his comments with pure joy and welcomed the wild idea. But today, Levy apologized to the excited fans, writing, “Sorry my dumb joke led to misleading headlines.” He further added, “Wade Wilson can’t stand the sight of blood, unless it’s his own or his enemies. Nose- bleeds are a hard Pass. No DP/ST crossover coming, folks.”

Levy and Reynolds' partnership has given fans heartfelt and loveable features like The Adam Project, featuring the likes of Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, and young star Walker Scobell, and the Academy Award-nominated Free Guy, which featured Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, and Taika Waititi. So having a Deadpool-Stranger Things crossover exactly seemed like the off-beat idea that the duo can pursue. Alas, not!

On the red carpet, Levy also revealed that he’s developing skills for “managing a universe” while working with Marvel head Kevin Feige, and that he is looking forward to applying to his upcoming ‘Stranger Things Character Universe.’ Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer, better known as the Duffer Brothers, are working on a spin-off as well as a stage play. As for the Merc with the Mouth, it has been over four years since Deadpool 2 was released, and fans are eagerly waiting for the third installment which will pave the path for the character’s entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deadpool franchise vet writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are writing the script. All other details are being kept tightly under wraps.

You can check out Levy’s Stranger Things - Deadpool tweet here, and Collider's own interview with him about the making of Stranger Things Season 4 below: