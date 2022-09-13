Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy's collaboration is a gift that keeps on giving! After delivering Academy Nominated Free Guy (2021) and the very heartfelt The Adams Project (2022) the two are now working on the highly anticipated Deadpool 3 with Marvel Studios. In a recent chat with Variety on the Emmy Awards red carpet Levy, who is also an executive producer on Netflix’s hit Stranger Things, revealed that a Deadpool-Stranger Things crossover is “on the table.”

It has been about four years since the Merc with a Mouth’s last appearance on the big screen. Meanwhile, Marvel Studios’ parent company has acquired 21st Century Fox, the studio which owned the rights to Deadpool and a slew of other Marvel characters. While we have seen X-Men vet Patrick Stewart’s Professor X making a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, any information about Deadpool’s MCU entry is still tightly under wraps. In fact, the news was anticipated at the San Diego Comic-Con and later during the D23 expo but to no avail. However, Marvel Head Kevin Feige has assured fans that Deadpool’s R-rated tone and foul mouth will be kept intact which writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick corroborated.

On the red carpet, director Levy did not give any update about the movie but revealed that a Deadpool and Stranger Things crossover is certainly on his and Reynolds' mind. He said, “Funnily enough, [“Deadpool” star] Ryan [Reynolds] and I were trying to figure out how in the world could we do a Deadpool-Stranger Things crossover.” Though he quickly added, “We haven’t cracked it yet, but it’s on the table.” Now, won’t it be a delight to see Eleven or Vecna having a conversation with the fourth-wall-breaking Deadpool or just him taking a stroll in Upside Down?

Furthermore, the director who has an overall deal with Netflix, also revealed that while working on Deadpool 3 he is also picking up tips and tricks from Marvel's Feige about managing a universe that he’ll certainly apply to his ‘Stranger Things Character Universe.’

Netflix is certainly seeking to capitalize on the pop culture phenomenon Stranger Things has turned out to be as series creators, Matt and Ross Duffer aka the Duffer Brothers, are currently working on a spinoff series, as well as a stage play. Levy revealed, “Yes, we are building out the STCU, and now that I’m spending time with [chief creative officer of Marvel Entertainment] Kevin Feige, I’m learning a lot about how to manage a universe,” he said. Adding “So I’m taking those skills and applying them to the STCU.”

You can check out Levy’s stranger Things - Deadpool comments here, and Collider's own interview with Levy below: