When it comes to pop culture juggernauts on television, there's no series as massive as Stranger Things. Fans will be gearing up for the fifth and final season pretty soon on Netflix. By the time our last trip to Hawkins starts, it’ll have been a long three-year wait between seasons. In that time, Strangers Things have received an endless supply of Funko Pops and action figures from various companies to hold us over. Now, Mondo has unveiled their latest monstrous vinyl figure based on this coming-of-age horror story.

Debuting on Stranger Things Day earlier this week, the in-universe day when Will Byers went missing in Season 1, the Mondo vinyl designer figure by James Groman is the dreaded Demogorgon. The piece stands at 15 inches tall and comes with a chilling amount of accessories. This includes interchangeable heads, swappable right hands, glow-in-the-dark Christmas lights and Dart the Demodog from Season 2. This is a variant of the figure they released earlier this year. It’s labeled as The Upside Down variant with an updated fiery paint job that emulates the red-centric and shadowy color scheme of Stranger Things' other deadly dimension. Along with the accessories, the piece also has a ton of great detail to it like Steve's Spike baseball bat lodged in the back of the creature and one of its feet being trapped in a bear trap. The figure in total will be $275 USD.

What's ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 About?

Close

While the plot of the final season remains a scary mystery, this past Stranger Things Day gave fans a few key scream-worthy details. This included the conformed release window of 2025. The episode titles for all eight final episodes were also dropped. The titles in order are as follows, “The Crawl”, “The Vanishing of ____”, “The Turnbow Trap”, “Sorcerer”, “Shock Jock”, “Escape From Camazotz”, “The Bridge” and “The Rightside Up”. One of the new fun puzzles for us to solve for now is whose name belongs in the blink space in Episode 2’s title? Finally, Netflix released some new behind-the-scenes images of the core ensemble cast, which included David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton. When we left Hawkins in the Season 4 finale, our beloved characters, led by Eleven, “defeated” Vecna. However, Max ended up in a coma and the barrier between The Upside Down and our real world had seemingly been broken.

‘Stranger Things’ Final Battle is About to Begin

Before Season 5 in 2025, you can binge-watch the first four seasons of Stranger Things on Netflix. You can also add Mondo’s Upside Down variant Demogorgon to your Stranger Things collection by ordering the figure now on the company's website.