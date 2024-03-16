The Big Picture Mondo ris releasing a massive Demogorgon figure with killer details for anxious Stranger Things fans.

Season 5 plot details are still secret, but expect an emotional ride as favorite characters return for the final season.

Stranger Things' release date is unknown, but filming is currently underway.

It seems like every day now, fans are getting a new tease for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. The hit Netflix horror series is in the heart of filming its last emotional ride. Last year’s strike has made the usual gap between seasons even longer, but now Mondo is here to rescue the anxious fanbase with their new monstrous Demogorgon figure.

The Vinyl Designer figure by James Groman stands at a massive 15 inches tall and is fully articulated. The deadly creature's head, arms, legs and wrists can be moved to your heart’s content alongside swappable heads and hands. This Demogorgon can be customized with a ton of horrifying poses at its disposal. There’s also a ton of killer detail to this piece. This monster is based on Demogorgon from Season 1 as it has Christmas lights from the Byers’ house wrapped around its arm that can glow-in-the-dark. Other cool details include a bear trap biting into its legs and one of the hands holding a skull. If that wasn’t enough Stranger Things goodness, each figure comes with Dustin’s (Gaten Matarazzo) Demodog Dart from Season 2.

What Is ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 About?

While plot details are still being locked away deep in The Upside Down, fans have almost been attached to the ill-fated town of Hawkins for almost a decade. They fought multiple Demogorgons, Demodogs, Demobats, and a deadly Mind Flayer. The big revelation of Season 4 was that Henry Creel aka Number One was behind Hawkins’ long fight with The Upside Down after a younger Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) banished him to the alternate reality and inadvertently opened a portal between worlds. Henry would then take the form of the show’s big bad Vecna. Although he was “defeated” at the end of last season, it came at a major cost. The barrier between the real world and The Upside Down has seemingly shattered. In addition, Max (Sadie Sink) is currently in a coma. Since the start of filming last month, there have been a ton of videos and images teasing the return of characters like Eleven, Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), and Max. The question remains, how many of our fan-favorites will make it out of the final season alive?

Stranger Things doesn’t have a release window or date yet, but given the current filming status of the show, it will most likely debut sometime in 2025. That gives fans a ton of time to emotionally prepare for the enable heartbreak. Until then, we have tons of new Stranger Things figures and Funko Pops to hold us over. Mondo’s Demogorgon can pre-order on their site for $275 USD. It’s expected to ship in July 2024. The first four seasons of Stranger Things are also currently streaming on Netflix.

