Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4.Stranger Things is undoubtedly one of the most popular shows on Netflix, particularly with the explosive release of Season 4 Volume 2. This was their biggest season to date, labeled by the Duffer Brothers as their Game of Thrones season — a statement which had fans trembling with anticipation for the finale. Those who have seen HBO’s Game of Thrones know that the show had no problem with killing main players at every turn. This effect poured into the latest season of Stranger Things as viewers began to fear for the safety of their favorite characters, and fan theories erupted about the suspected demise of characters. Was Will Byers' (Noah Schnapp) time up? Would Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) succumb to Vecna's (Jamie Campbell Bower) curse? Or, most notably, would the widely beloved Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) be ripped from our grasp in a cruel twist of fate? It appeared that one of them was destined to fall in the blaze of Vecna’s wrath. However, it seems the brothers have difficulty actually killing any of their longtime leads.

RELATED: All Major ‘Stranger Things’ Deaths (So Far), Ranked From Least to Most Heartbreaking

There’s a certain level of predictability that comes along with this decision. The stakes are set much lower, the emotional impact lessens, and, honestly, the villains of each season don’t appear half as powerful as intended with their inability to take out a ragtag group of teens. The Upside Down has lost what made it so terrifying to begin with — the idea that anyone could be the next victim. Each of the main characters has had their near-death moments. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) was suspected to be dead at the end of Season 1 when she killed the Demogorgon and transported them both into the Upside Down. Police chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) appeared to be obliterated from a blast in a Russian lab in Season 3. Max is killed by Vecna only to be revived by Eleven in the Season 4 finale. You may have noticed a common theme between these almost-deaths. They are all left for dead in their respective finale, yet there’s always a hint this isn't the end for them.

Image via Netflix

Character resurrection can be a very effective tool in writing, take Jon Snow (Kit Harington) in Game of Thrones or Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. However, when character resurrection becomes the major plot twist for nearly every Stranger Things finale, it certainly weakens the impact. If all the characters can be resurrected at any given moment, why should the audience fear for their safety? It lacks the necessary punch if we know they’re not in any real danger of dying. That isn’t to say that the Duffer brothers need to start offing characters at a whim like it’s Friday the 13th. However, the show is a horror, after all, that doesn’t shy away from killing its background characters. When characters like Steve or Max manage to survive even the most life-threatening ordeals time after time, suspense is lost. It suggests that the show might value fan service over storytelling.

In lieu of this, the brothers have established a pattern of introducing new, lovable characters in every season to serve as cannon fodder. Bob Newby (Sean Astin) in Season 2, Alexei (Alec Utgoff) in Season 3, and now Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn). These characters are often kind, funny, or charismatic, usually with some sort of bond with one of the forefront characters. Bob was Joyce’s (Winona Ryder) boyfriend, Alexei and Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) became close comrades, and Eddie was something of a big brother to fellow Hellfire clubmate Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo). It’s hard not to grow attached to these side characters and their quirky personalities, and most would be lying to say they weren’t gutted by their deaths.

Nevertheless, in a horror series like Stranger Things has now become with its terrifying fourth season, there needs to be bloodshed. And while it’s notoriously difficult for a writer to kill their main characters, side characters like Eddie or Bob end up becoming a scapegoat. Used to stir emotion and shock the viewer while still keeping the main gang safe and sound. Just like their overused resurrection trope, this too is becoming a predictable inevitability in the Stranger Things finales. Someone needs to die, so they create a character to serve that purpose. Making someone just charming enough for the audience and characters within the show to care, but not so important that it would truly affect the story. Fundamentally, it’s lazy writing.

Image via Netflix

Some could argue a character like Eddie could only go out that way. Hawkins had turned him into a pariah for allegedly murdering Chrissy (Grace Van Dien), he had nowhere to go, and a point to prove that he could be a hero. Although, when you combine this with the multitude of other characters that were introduced with the sole purpose to die, it comes off as if the Duffer Brothers wrote themselves into a hole they couldn't get out of. Eddie was designed to hurt us and the characters he was closest to, purely to progress the psychological arc of the show's central characters and up the death count. As were Bob, Alexei, and even Billy to some degree. It’s an effective trope when used as a once-off, but at the same time, it lessens its effect when it’s been repeatedly used as a replacement for killing their main cast. At this point in the series, it’s unfortunately rather simple to pinpoint which character is going to die once you figure out the formula. If there’s a new character with a special bond with someone in the main cast, you can expect they’ll be next.

Due to the Duffer Brothers' apprehension about harming their main characters, this diminishes the threat of the dangers they face. We can safely assume they’re going to make it out alive because they always do. This breaks the tension and makes villains like Vecna lose their scare factor. Why should the audience be afraid of Vecna if his efforts manage to be stopped in the nick of time like some sort of Scooby-Doo villain? Maybe he’d get away with it if it weren’t for those meddling kids.

Image Via Netflix

Gruesome deaths like Chrissy’s prove that Vecna is powerful, he is terrifying, he’s near-unstoppable. Though, it’s difficult to suspend disbelief when he’s hardly able to defend himself against a half-baked plan by a group of teens. We see Steve, Nancy, and Robin being choked by vines for minutes on end, Max’s entire body twisted and broken, Eleven trapped and forced to watch on in terror until it becomes her turn. Yet, they all manage to escape relatively unharmed. All except for Max, who dies only for a few minutes before being resurrected in the Duffer Brothers' usual fashion. Perhaps it would have been more realistic if she did die. Up until now, no one even knew Eleven had the power to bring back life, especially not for someone who had been as brutalized as Max was. It appears more like a quickly pulled-together plot twist to save the brothers from killing one of their leads.

Vecna could easily be the scariest antagonist Stranger Things has ever seen, but it’s moves like this that prevent the audience from taking his threats of world domination quite as seriously. He had almost half the main characters in his grasp and was unable to kill a single one of them (permanently). The only character to actually die in their fight was a character only introduced a few episodes prior. Are you beginning to see the pattern? All in all, it’s not unheard of to create a successful horror without killing any of the main characters. The Conjuring or The Babadook are prime examples of such. However, when the writers constantly tease major character deaths only to be replaced with a lesser side character dying in their stead, it dilutes the horror within the story. We get too cozy in our comfort zone knowing the characters we adore will always find a way out. Even though we love them dearly, the Duffer Brothers need to kill their darlings in order to up the stakes and put the fear back into Stranger Things for its final season.