Metalheads have long existed as outsiders on the fringes of society — with their heads full of long hair, battle vests filled with band patches and memories, and their eclectic taste in music. The metal music genre became popular in the 70s, and metalheads are the die-hard fans that associate themselves with metal subcultures.

Mainstream culture has long been intimidated by metal. Parents were long put off by it because of how the media depicted metal fans as bad influences and “devil-worshippers." Despite this, movies and television shows love to portray metalhead characters. And for good reason — they're fun, and most of them end up being adored by audiences, with their skull t-shirts, bad-boy tattoos, and hearts of gold underneath all that cold exterior.

Eddie Munson — 'Stranger Things' (2022)

Stranger Things' Eddie Munson is the newest addition to the beloved metalhead character community. Season 4 debuted the warm-hearted, courageous, drug-dealing Eddie, played by the charismatic Joseph Quinn. Fans immediately loved his character, which proved to be a breakout role for the actor.

It's hard not to love Eddie. He is the epitome of the non-conformist guy in high school who is cooler than all the other kids combined, despite being branded as an outcast. He is the leader of the Hellfire Club and makes a life for himself despite his complicated past. He also saves his friends with a headbanging rendition of the metal classic, “Master of Puppets.” Munson even caught the eye of Metallica themselves — the band played a tribute to his character with the song on TikTok.

Chazz Darby — 'Airheads' (1994)

Airheads is an essential metal film of the '90s. Brendan Fraser plays Chazz Darby, a brooding wannabe rockstar struggling to make it big with his band, the Lone Rangers. The band stages a hijacking of a radio station to get airplay for their demo recording and find themselves in quite the predicament with the police.

While Steve Buscemi and Adam Sandler also star in this comedy, Fraser steals the show as a lovable loser who needs to make his dreams come true, no matter the cost — even if he has to play live from jail. Fraser masters the metalhead look as well, in flannels, long hair and bandanas, and leather jackets.

Zakk & Brodie — 'Deathgasm' (2015)

Deathgasm shows all of the ridiculous cliches of metal music coming true. Parents have long worried that the music was corrupting their children into Satan worshippers and delinquents. Deathgasm follows two teenage metalheads who unwittingly summon an evil entity by delving into black magic while trying to escape their boring lives.

The movie gained a cult following upon release, and one photo from the movie has gone viral several times. It is the scene where Brodie (Milo Cawthorne) is dressed in corpse paint, studs, and black clothing and is sitting on a bench next to a blonde girl in a pastel, frilly outfit. The scene shows the stark contrast between metalheads and the “normalness” of society and perfectly sums up Zakk (James Blake) and Brodie's outcast characters.

Cassandra Wong — 'Wayne's World' (1992)

When you think of Wayne's World, it's hard not to think of the hilarious Wayne (Mike Myers) and Garth (Dana Carvey), with their heads of long, headbanging hair and grungy fashion. The real metalhead star of Wayne's World, though, is Tia Carrere's Cassandra Wong.

Cassandra is less of a conventional metalhead than most, but she still enjoys the culture. She is the vocalist and bass guitarist for Crucial Taint, the band she fronts. The unconventional romance between Wayne and Cassandra is also one of the major reasons why Wayne's World is still so great to this day. When Wayne first meets her, he thinks that she is unattainable. The movie makes sure audiences know that anyone is reachable so long as you have a good heart and great taste in music.

Hera — 'Metalhead' (2013)

The Icelandic film, Metalhead, is one of few movies about metalheads that revolves around grief and heartbreak. The movie follows Hera (Thora Bjorg Helga), a young woman grieving for her dead brother who finds solace in the dark and formidable music of black metal. She dreams of becoming a rock star while dealing with the ups and downs of sorrow.

Hera stands out as a metalhead character because she finds comfort in a music culture full of noise, chaos, and headbanging. Not only is she able to find silence in her heart among the heavy, tumultuous music, but it makes her a better person and gives her a dream to strive for.

Ruben Stone — 'Sound of Metal' (2019)

Riz Ahmed remains the only actor to be nominated for an Academy Award for playing a metalhead. In Sound of Metal, Ahmed plays the rapturous Ruben Stone, a man who begins to lose his hearing after years of playing heavy metal music as a drummer.

The heartbreak of watching someone lose their dreams is what makes this movie so powerful. Ahmed plays the dreary Ruben with heart, and he looks every bit the part of a metalhead coming to terms with his worst fear — losing his music. It also shines a light on the genuine problem of hearing loss that many musicians face throughout their lives of playing live music.

Euronymous — 'Lords of Chaos' (2018)

No metalhead story is more infamous than the one between Mayhem's Euronymous and Varg Vikernes. The chaos that happened among the band members of the Norwegian black metal band ended in two deaths, one prison sentence, and lots of burned-down churches. Lords of Chaos focuses on Mayhem's main creator, Euronymous, as he becomes fixated on creating “true black metal” music in 1987.

Rory Culkin stepped into the role of the ill-fated Euronymous perfectly, completely transforming his looks and mannerisms to those of the young metalhead, with long, greasy black hair, cropped t-shirts, and menacing corpse paint. The movie walks the line between actual events and horror as Euronymous mounts shocking publicity stunts to put the band's name on the map.

Beavis and Butt-Head — 'Beavis and Butt-Head' (1993)

If there are any characters synonymous with metal music, it's Beavis and Butt-Head. The iconic duo (both voiced and created by Mike Judge) made their debut on MTV, which catapulted them into stardom as two metalhead slackers characterized by their lowbrow humor, lack of intelligence, and riffs on metal music and pop culture.

The two went on to “star” in two films to great success and are even scheduled to come back in a revival series on Paramount+. Beavis and Butt-Head helped define an entire generation of kids and teens in the '90s and even turned many of them into metalheads themselves.

Ted — 'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' (1989)

Sometimes it's hard to believe that Keanu Reeves had his breakout role as Theodore Logan, better known as "Ted." Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure follows two high school buddies who would rather rock out than study. While Ted is on the verge of being sent to the military for failing school, the boys are visited by a time-traveler who tells them their rock band is the foundation for a perfect future.

The two friends travel to various points in history, all with their metalhead personas intact. The movie is a comfort movie for many and is considered a cult classic because of its pleasant humor. Ted remains one of the most memorable metalheads in cinema.

Kenny — 'Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead' (1991)

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead was released in the early '90s to a decent box office gross and terrible critic reviews. Despite this, the movie went on to gain a cult following due to cable television. Christina Applegate plays a teenager stuck at home in charge of her siblings for the whole summer after their babysitter suddenly dies.

One of the most memorable characters in the entire film is Sue Ellen's metalhead brother, Kenny. Played by Keith Coogan, Kenny is the quintessential slacker teenager who loves heavy metal and has a room covered in band posters and long, greasy hair.

