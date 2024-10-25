Stranger Things fans, heads up, while we wait for the final season of the series, Dark Horse comic and Dungeon and Dragons are bringing a prequel story for Eddie Munson in a new series titled, Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire. The four-issue prequel will take fans back in time to show Eddie’s love for D&D campaigns and how he ends up recruiting Lucas, Dustin, and Mike to start playing, Comicbook reports.

English actor Joseph Quinn shot to fame playing fan-favorite Eddie, who was introduced as an electric guitar-playing, gothic, Dungeon and Dragons fan in the fourth season. The character had a brilliant arc in the season and went out on a high note sacrificing himself for the greater good. While we know and love this side of Eddie, knowing his backstory will be more compelling. The official description of the comic series, states,

“Spell slinging, sword swinging, and the luck of the dice shaped the lives of the Stranger Things boys well before they had real-life monsters to face. This crossover comic features Eddie Munson’s rise to de facto leader of the Hellfire Club, flashbacks to the legendary campaign that got him hooked on D&D, his recruitment of Lucas, Dustin, and Mike, and glimpses into the fantasy worlds they conquered together.”

Who is Behind ‘Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire?’

Close

The comic series is written by Jody Houser and Eric Campbell, illustrated by Diego Galindo, colored by Diana Sousa, and lettered by Nate Piekos. “Jody Houser and Eric Campbell have expertly woven together two beloved IPs to spotlight Eddie Munson’s pure heart as he fosters the heroes in all those around him and celebrate how Dungeons and Dragons can strengthen the bonds of friendship,” said Senior Editor Spencer Cushing. “What better way to honor the 50th anniversary of a beloved game than through the nostalgic lens of Stranger Things?”

The Rise of Hellfire will also feature variant covers by Magali Villanueve, Rebecca Pueblar, Jeremy Wilson, Nimit Malavia, and Kyle Lambert, who is also the designer and illustrator of the Netflix series’ key art. “As soon as I saw Stranger Things season 4, I knew the story of Eddie Munson and the Hellfire Club would be a perfect sequel to our Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons miniseries,” added Houser.

The first part of Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire will land in comic stores on February 19th, 2025.