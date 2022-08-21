Sometimes reality is stranger than fiction, and according to Stranger Things' lead makeup artist Amy L. Forsythe, the story behind Eddie Munson's (Joseph Quinn) tattoos is almost unbelievable. In an interview with Insider, Forsythe explained that when she and her multiple Emmy-nominated makeup team designed Eddie's tattoos, they weren't trying to slip in hidden clues, rather they were simply going off of the scripted details for his character – long before Eddie's "Master of Puppets" performance was disclosed.

In Netflix's critically acclaimed '80s series Stranger Things, Season 4 introduced fans to all-new characters that showcased more of the decade's pop culture-inspired styles. One of those characters, Quinn's now-beloved Eddie Munson, represented an edgier side of the mall-rat '80s aesthetic with a metalhead mop of hair, leather and acid washed jeans. Part of Eddie's character was described, vaguely, as having tattoos.

When Forsythe and her team were tasked with designing Eddie's ink, the makeup lead said, "A lot of what we do in character design is all about details — whether you see them or not." Because of Quinn's costume – a long-sleeve leather jacket – Forsythe wasn't even certain the tattoos would ever be seen. Instead, they brainstormed ideas of what types of tattoos a senior in '86 may have. In a twist of fate, the art chosen was suspiciously accurate to Eddie's storyline, namely the puppet master and swarm of bats!

"I knew people were going to resonate with the Eddie character. But seeing people go to the next level and get his tattoos, make fan art, and use that as inspiration to create full sleeves of 'Stranger Things' — it's just really fun."

After the conclusion of Season 4 Volume 2, following Eddie's heartbreaking death, theories surrounding the design of his tattoos took off. In a culmination of Eddie's pinnacle moments, the outcast shredded on his guitar, playing a flawless rendition of Metallica's "Master of Puppets," shortly before being fatally attacked by a horde of Demobats. At first fans thought the oddly specific tattoos were foreshadowing of Eddie's final moments (they're not), but then an even wilder hivemind thought occurred.

Some fans constructed an elaborate theory to bring Eddie back for Season 5 – as in, back from the dead. It's been speculated that, due to the bats tattoo, perhaps the show was foreshadowing how Eddie could be resurrected in the Upside Down as a sort of Kas the Bloody-Handed, a character in Dungeons & Dragons who serves as the vampire lieutenant of Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). The D&D lore option wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility, considering Season 4's ultimate Big Baddie, Vecna, as well as the entire premise of the show, is based on the tabletop game.

However impressive or coincidental, Forsythe denies these rumors, saying, "The puppet-master tattoo was a nod to Vecna — how he controls people…" and the bats were from, "...knowing subconsciously that Steve would be getting in this bat fight…" It turns out the poetic serendipity of Eddie's tattoos was only ever just that: serendipity.

As unbelievable as the most logical explanation for the designs is, this time the rumors may turn out to be an excellent example of the creativity of fans. Unfortunately, we may have to accept that our favorite metalhead won't be getting the Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) treatment, because even that return isn't guaranteed!

All four seasons of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix.