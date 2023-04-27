When Stranger Things Season 4 dropped, no one could have anticipated the way Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) would take over the internet. But from the very first episode, he had captured everyone’s hearts and became a quick fan favorite. He, unfortunately, met a tragic fate by the season’s end, breaking the hearts of viewers who had grown to love him. But even though we saw him fall victim to the Demobats, some fans believe it’s not the last we’ll see of Eddie, and there’s one theory in particular that remains a hot topic within the fandom.

'Stranger Things' Made Eddie Munson So Much More Than a Side Character

Season 4 introduced Eddie as a student at Hawkins High and the leader of the Hellfire Club, a Dungeon’s and Dragon’s group. He also was a member of the band Corroded Coffin in which he played electric guitar, and became close friends with Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) specifically. At first, it seemed as though Eddie was nothing more than a side character, one intended to provide drama or scares, or simply build the world of Stranger Things even further. However, after witnessing the murder of Chrissy Cunningham (Grace Van Dien) at the hands of Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), it quickly became clear that Eddie was going to play a much bigger role in the season than we expected. Due to Chrissy’s death taking place in Eddie’s trailer, he became the number one suspect in the case. He wasn’t responsible, of course, but the people of Hawkins are obviously programmed to disregard things like creatures from other dimensions — it’s just too far-fetched. But nothing in Hawkins is too far-fetched and Eddie learned that firsthand.

After going on the run from the police and the entire town who believes he killed Chrissy, Eddie is taken under the wing of our main Stranger Kids and is thrust into the world of the Upside Down and its monsters. Ultimately, this is how he meets his fate. While he and the group are in the Upside Down, swarmed by otherworldly creatures, he shreds out a masterful rendition of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” to create a diversion and save his friends. It was unfortunate to see him die, no matter how heroically he went out. Sure, we’ll be getting an official prequel novel later this year, but due to what is known as the "Kas Theory," fans believe this isn’t the last time we’ll be seeing him on Stranger Things.

What Is the Kas Theory, and How Does It Relate to 'Stranger Things'?

One of the biggest parts of the show is Dungeons and Dragons — after all, our main characters are playing it in the first scene of the series, and it’s gone on to become a continuous and memorable piece of the show. So it’s only natural that a theory based around the game would arise. The theory arose on Reddit after a Reddit user looked into the lore of Dungeons and Dragons and discovered a character named Kas. Kas is a character who was turned into a vampire after being eaten or swarmed by bats. Who else got swarmed and eaten by bats? Eddie Munson. To add more to the theory, Eddie has a tattoo of bats on his forearm.

It wouldn’t be the first time the show introduced a Dungeons and Dragons character into the show, since Season 4’s main villain is Vecna, who is derived from the game’s universe. In the lore of the game, Vecna and Kas have a face-off in which Kas destroys Vecna in an epic battle. According to this theory, there’s so much symbolism that points towards Eddie taking on a Kas-like role. Not only with the bat symbolism, but also with the shield he makes which is covered with spikes just like Kas’, the fact that he plays “Master of Puppets,” which plays into the idea of him being Vecna’s puppet, and the fact that he’s an iron maiden fan whose mascot is an undead man named Eddie. There’s also the note that Kas’ helmet has horns, and in Eddie’s first (and most iconic) scene, he’s making devil horns with his fingers.

According to fan theorists, the groundwork has very clearly been laid out for the theory to come to fruition, but subtly, so it wouldn’t come out of nowhere if it happened and would simply be coincidental if it didn’t. Eddie may not become a vampire per se, but according to theory, there’s the potential for him to simply be undead and be brought back by Vecna to torture our still-living characters. It’s a thought that has floated around the fandom for years and with Vecna’s deceitful nature, it doesn’t seem far-fetched. And with the reveal that music is the key to bringing people out of Vecna’s spell, could that be what saves Eddie if he does come back?

Though Kas isn’t the only D&D character fans have thought may make an appearance on the show. While it has been said that Vecna is the most powerful character, there’s one that outranks even him and that’s Borys, a large red dragon. He is described as having scales that glow red with magma and clouds that form beneath his wings like smoke from a fire. Sound familiar? In the final minutes of the Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume II finale, we see that the town of Hawkins has been split — dark clouds, red lightning, and fire all fill the sky, and the natural decay from The Upside Down slowly seeps into the real world. And the cherry on top? The painting Will made for Mike is of their D&D characters fighting none other than a big red dragon.

Of course, there is still the reality that all of this was simply a coincidence, or that the Duffer Brothers simply took inspiration from Dungeons and Dragons and Kas when creating Eddie’s character. Perhaps all the traits Eddie shares with the character are just red herrings — perhaps they’re just coincidental, and the Kas theory reads too far into it. We won’t have a firm answer on if Eddie returns or not (or what he returns as if he does) until Stranger Things drops its fifth and final season, but this is one bonkers theory that fans can't help but hope maybe, just maybe, has some validity behind it.

