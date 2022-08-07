Over its last four seasons on Netflix, Stranger Things has taken place during the 1980s, with walkmans and rollerskates and so much Dungeons & Dragons. But those weren't the only 80s relics featured on the show.

RELATED: 'Stranger Things' Scenes Directly Inspired by Cult Movies

Since Season 1, Stranger Things has been home to memorable cast members and guest stars from popular '80s films and shows. From its star Winona Ryder to a guest stint from Robert Englund, the show continues to pay tribute to the 80s in the form of familiar faces, and there are so many more who could show up.

Metallica

Image via Netflix

Metallica played a major role in Season 4 when fan-favorite Eddie Munson rocked out to "Master of Puppets" on his electric guitar to lure the bats away from Vecna's lair while in the Upside Down.

Since the episode aired, both Eddie's portrayer Joseph Quinn and Metallica have become popular in the Stranger Things fandom, the two stars even meeting at 2022's Lollapalooza. But despite Eddie not surviving the Season 4 finale, the way the band has shown support for the show since using their song could lead to an ultimate guest appearance in Season 5.

Ralph Macchio

Image via Netflix

Ralph Macchio is considered a king of 80s films, best known for his leading role as Daniel LaRusso in the beloved trilogy The Karate Kid. But since 2018, Macchio has reprised his iconic role in the movie's spin-off Cobra Kai.

RELATED: Ways 'Back To The Future' And 'The Karate Kid' Are The Same Movie

After Cobra Kai merged from YouTube Red to Netflix in 2020, it turned Macchio and his fellow cast members into Netflix icons, much like the Stranger Things cast. With Cobra Kaientering its fifth season on the streaming service along with Stranger Things, a crossover between The Byers and The LaRussos would be epic.

Heather Langenkamp

Heather Langenkamp was the original victim of slasher villain Freddy Krueger in 1984's A Nightmare on Elm Street, later reprising her role as Nancy in the third film, where her memorable character was finally killed by Freddy.

After Robert Englund's guest stint on Season 4 as Victor Creel, a guest appearance by Englund's famous co-star would thrill 80s lovers, especially when Stranger Things is home to their very own Nancy, played by Natalia Dyer.

Stephen King

Image via New Line Cinema

As far as horror in the 80s goes, Stephen King is a literal king. From The Shining to Christine to Firestarter, the author never ceased to produce epic horror novels that often turned into box office hits.

RELATED: Why Do We Love Stories About Kids on Bikes So Much?

Although the novel IT was released in 1986 and wasn't turned into a miniseries until 1990, it's the 2017 remake that gives ultimate cause for King to appear on Stranger Things. Aside from the film and the Netflix show having similar storylines, the two works also star Finn Wolfhard, which would make for an exciting reunion.

Kane Hodder

After Freddy Krueger's portrayer Robert Englund guest-starred on Season 4, it would be only right for Freddy's nemesis Jason Voorhees' most famous portrayer Kane Hodder to follow in his footsteps come Season 5.

While he wasn't the original Jason, Hodder first took on the villainous role in 1988 in Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, and later shared the screen with Englund in the 2003 crossover film Freddy vs. Jason,this time as a stuntman for Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre III.

Molly Ringwald

Image Via The CW

As far as icons of the 80s go, Molly Ringwald certainly tops the list. The Breakfast Club, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Pretty in Pink - and that's only to name a few.

In recent years, Ringwald has spent some time on another teen drama, Riverdale, playing Archie's mom alongside other 80s stars. With the way she pops up on popular TV shows related to the 80s, it wouldn't be a far stretch for her to appear on Stranger Things.

Steven Spielberg

Image via 20th Century Studios

Back to the Future, Jaws, Gremlins, E.T. - if you love any movie from the 80s, it was most likely directed or produced by Steven Spielberg. It would only be fitting to include a cameo from Spielberg in Stranger Things, but The Duffer Brothers may just have another exciting reason to.

As Collider reported in 2021, Spielberg is teaming up with The Duffer Brothers to adapt Stephen King's The Tailspin into an upcoming series for Netflix, so why not pop Spielberg onto Stranger Things (and King too, while they're at it!)?

Anyone From 'Star Wars'

Considering the way Stranger Things has always been full of Star Wars references since Season 1, it's only fair that a Star Wars phenomenon grace Hawkins before the show's end, especially after all the ways the sci-fi saga has inspired the Netflix show.

As The Duffer Brothers told Collider of the Season 4 finale, "We always have wanted to do an Empire Strikes Backending." Matt Duffer continued, "Which we tried to do with Season 4. Where it's the sense of loss."

Kate Bush

Probably the most obvious and desired 80s icon that fans would love to see an appearance from is the "Running Up That Hill" songstress herself, Kate Bush.

After the way Bush's 1985 hit often helped save the life of Max whenever she found herself falling victim to Vecna in the Upside Down, a run-in between Max and Bush would be iconic - if Max ever awakes from her coma, that is.

NEXT: The Writers' Room for 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Has Begun