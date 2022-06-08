Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Stranger Things.The latest season of Stranger Things goes deeper and darker than previous installments, as many of its characters deal with lingering grief and trauma. Chief among them is Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who is dealing with the twin pitfalls of adolescence and the loss of her powers during the Battle of Starcourt. She's soon approached by Doctor Owens (Paul Reiser) and Doctor Brenner (Matthew Modine) who has a plan to bring back her powers. Said plan involves locking Eleven in a sensory tank and having her relive her memories as a test subject in Hawkins Lab - as well as her connection to the gruesome Vecna, who has been slaughtering teenagers in Hawkins.

Over the course of the season, Eleven's revealed to have a connection with a mysterious orderly (Jamie Campbell Bower) who encourages her to push her psychic powers to their limit and consoles her when she's teased by the other children. Eventually, he reveals that there's a chip in his neck, and he needs her help to remove it. She does - and this has dire consequences as the orderly reveals his own psychic powers, which he uses to massacre the staff and other test subjects at Hawkins Lab. And it turns out that he isn't just any ordinary orderly: he's 001 - the very first psychic in Dr. Martin Brenner's (Matthew Modine) program. Eleven blasts One through a portal to the Upside Down, where he's transformed into Vecna.

Prior to their final battle, One reveals his past as Henry Creel, the son of Victor Creel (Kevin J. Johnson/Robert Englund). Henry felt disconnected from his family and as a result used his psychic powers to torment them, which resulted in the death of his sister and mother. Vecna seems to revel in his power, tormenting his victims by preying on their guilt before killing them in horrific ways. He also views others as less than playthings, which reveals the depths of his sociopathy - and claims that he and Eleven are kindred souls. But anyone who watched the first three seasons of Stranger Things knows that isn't the case.

When Eleven first appears in the series, she's relatively quiet and withdrawn, much like Henry was prior to his transformation into Vecna. The difference is that she forms a fast bond with others - namely Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) and Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo). Eleven slowly opens up to the boys, using her psychic powers to convince them that their missing friend Will Byers (Noah Schnapp); she also struggles with guilt over the fact that she has let loose the monstrous Demogorgon on Hawkins. Eleven's willingness to open up to others, as well as her genuine guilt, is a far cry from the delusions of godhood that Henry possesses.

Eleven also has a stronger connection with her family - particularly Hawkins Sheriff Jim Hopper (David Harbour), who acts as a surrogate father of sorts to her. She even takes the name "Jane Hopper" at the end of Season 2, fully accepting her life as Hopper's daughter. And Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) ends up taking care of Eleven after Hopper is presumed to have died during the Battle of Starcourt - with Will acting as a surrogate brother to her. Even though Eleven doesn't have her powers anymore, she has a family that loves and supports her. Compare that with Vecna's torment of his family, which eventually left his father Victor (Robert Englund) teetering on the brink of madness and literally clawing his eyes out.

Even the way the two deal with trauma is different. As mentioned before, Vecna torments his victims with the ghosts of their past - Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) relives the death of her brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery), while Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) is forced to confront the death of her friend Barb (Shannon Purser). And when his victims are at their lowest he appears before them, taunting them with their "failures". Eleven also has to confront the trauma of the things she went through at Hawkins Lab - but in facing that trauma, she is able to come to terms with it and regains control of her power. His lack of emotion seems to fuel his power, while hers is fueled purely by it. This should make for an interesting confrontation between the duo when the final two episodes of Season 4 premiere this July.