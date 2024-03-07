The Big Picture Millie Bobby Brown is not prepared to say goodbye to Eleven as Stranger Things films its final season.

Brown spoke about how she'll always carry the character with her, even getting a tattoo for her, in an episode of Collider Ladies Night​​​​​​.

Stranger Things' fifth and final season does not yet have a release date.

As hard as it is to admit, we can’t ignore it — Netflix's hit series Stranger Things is coming to an end, and there’s only one group of people who feel it more than fans: The people who make the show happen. In a Collider Ladies Night interview, ahead of her role in Netflix's Damsel, series star Millie Bobby Brown talked about the anticipation that comes with closing that chapter of her life, and the obvious impact that Eleven has had on her career.

Brown told Perri Nemiroff that she knows “it’s going to be hard” to say goodbye to Eleven, and the cast and crew of Stranger Things. But, at this point, she’s “not really sure” about how she’s going to feel, and probably won’t know “until it happens.” On the other hand, the actor revealed that precisely because she’ll have a hard time saying goodbye, she made sure that Eleven will stay with her one way or another for the rest of her life. She explained:

“Well, I'm really emotional, and I do attach myself to characters. I got the Eleven tattoo, so I always feel like there's gonna be a sense of her with me, and I'll always go back to her for reference. Of course, I wanna grow as an actor and as a person, but of course, that's always gonna be my home and my root to who I was and who I am.”

Brown also spoke about "Eleven being super influential" for her "just as a person, but also as an actor," going on to say: "Eleven really shaped me into a woman and she really shaped me into the kind of actor I want to be."

Season 5 of 'Stranger Things' Is Filming Now

Image via Netflix

Stranger Things started filming its final season recently, and some set photos have already been rolling around. However, it will still be a while before Brown has to say goodbye to the character that introduced her to the world as principal photography should extend for a couple of months, at the very least. Since Netflix hasn’t established a release window for the series, we also can’t speculate when exactly filming will be done – at the same time, the actors will likely announce their emotional goodbyes when they film their final scenes.

While waiting for the new season, some fans of the series can get their upside-down world fix with Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a stage play that debuted last December in London and is set to run through 2024, with tickets currently available through August. The story takes place in 1959 Hawkins and it centers around younger versions of Jim Hopper, Bob Newby, Joyce Maldonado, and Henry Creel.

Don't miss Nemiroff's full chat with Brown, and stay tuned at Collider for further Stranger Things updates.

Stranger Things When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl. Release Date July 15, 2016 Creator Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer Cast Cara Buono , Finn Wolfhard Winona Ryder , David Harbour Seasons 5 Studio Netflix

WATCH ON NETFLIX