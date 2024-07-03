"Underrated" isn't a term often used when describing one of Netflix's biggest success stories. However, with a show as popular as Stranger Things and an episode list with endless incredible additions, there are always going to be the ones that slip under the rug compared to those that are just slightly more memorable.

Every episode of this highly regarded TV show has some winning aspect. Whether it be significant events, character introductions, finales, season openers, or something else entirely, they are all memorable in their own unique way. However, episodes like season two's "The Mall Rats," season four's "Papa," and more from the earlier seasons often don't receive as much recognition as their counterparts. While labeling them as underrated may seem like a stretch to some fans, of the thirty-four episodes that currently make up this show, these ten are often forgotten or underappreciated in comparison.

10 "Chapter Six: The Monster"

Season 1, Episode 6

The first season of Stranger Things may seem like an eternity ago now, and because of this, some of the show's earlier episodes can be overlooked, thanks to them now being eight years old. But a big reason this Netflix original has done so well is the unwavering success of its first season back in 2016.

Stranger Things was gripping, eerie, mysterious, and downright enthralling around every bend from the moment the audience pressed play. But despite that overall triumph, some episodes like "The Monster" just don't get the level of attention they deserve. Arguably memorable for one specific scene in which Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) saves Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) from two seriously messed up kids, the rest is often overshadowed by the significance of the aforementioned moment.

9 "Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer"

Season 2, Episode 8

Season two certainly wasn't everybody's favorite. Many felt it was lacking in the shock and awe factor that the first captured so perfectly. That's not to say it was all bad by any means. It just, unfortunately, didn't sit as well for some as the first.

"The Mind Flayer" may come as a surprise to some to appear on a list of underrated additions to Stranger Things, but there's a very particular reason why it may be one some fans happily choose to oversee. Sean Astin made his debut as the adorable and instantly loveable Bob Newman at the beginning of the second season, and he quickly became a welcome addition to the show. But as would later be seen in season four, this quality is usually accompanied by a looming risk of not seeing the next episode. The action and suspense in the eighth episode are topnotch, but Bob's death is one of the most hurtful and, honestly, unneeded of the series.

8 "Chapter Two: The Mall Rats"

Season 3, Episode 2

According to IMDb, "The Mall Rats" is the third lowest-rated episode of Stranger Things to date. However, with a show whose episodes don't go below a rating of 8/10 aside from three, can they really be considered bad? Although let's not talk about "The Lost Sister." That's a lost opportunity that could have had so much potential.

The second installment of the third season garnered a 7.9 rating, which is on the low end for this show, but it's actually one of the most underrated of the series. It takes audiences across multiple storylines, following Mike and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) vs. Max (Sadie Sink) and Eleven, Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) on an investigation, Dustin, Steve (Joe Keery), and season three newcomer Robin (Maya Hawke) on a mission to try and translate a Russian recording, all while delving slightly further into Billy's (Dacre Montgomery) connection with the Upside Down. So, while it may pull viewers all over the place, it's entertaining to watch and leaves audiences looking forward to what could become.

7 "Chapter Two: Trick or Treat, Freak"

Season 2, Episode 2

"Trick or Treat, Freak" is another one from the second season that doesn't get as much love as it deserves nowadays. But who wouldn't want to watch these characters dressing up as the Ghostbusters and having fun on Halloween?

Of course, it is Stranger Things, so it's never as simple as that, but having the iconic 1984 movie showcased in a series that takes place in its release year fits incredibly well with the show's aesthetic. The episode also focuses on Nancy dealing with the knowledge of what happened to Barb (Shannon Purser), the explanation surrounding Eleven and Hopper (David Harbour) as they hide out in the woods, the underground happenings at Hawkins Lab, and the seemingly progressing aftermath of Will's (Noah Schnapp) season one trauma. It's a somewhat lighthearted episode but one of season two's underrated bests.

6 "Chapter Eight: Papa"

Season 4, Episode 8

Season four is considered by many the best or second-best of the show for many reasons. Chock full of action from the get-go, ongoing worldbuilding at its finest, a creepy undertone, and, of course, the return of some of Netflix's most universally loved characters had fans excited to head back into the Upside Down.

Stranger Things' fourth season was the first to be split into two volumes, with the foremost consisting of seven episodes and the latter releasing as a two-part finale a little over a month later. Fans had to tolerate an agonizing wait for the first part of the nearly four-hour culmination of season four. "Papa" was the episode that kicked off volume two, marking the beginning of the end as Vecna initiated his endgame, long-awaited reunions finally occurred, and the episode climaxed with an explosive conclusion to lead into "The Piggyback." While it may not be a top favorite for some when compared to other notable episodes, it's still a brilliant episode and a worthy addition to the success of Season 4 of Stranger Things.

5 "Chapter One: The Hellfire Club"

Season 4, Episode 1