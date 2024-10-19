The final season of Stranger Things will bring the adventures of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends to a close, and Netflix is getting ready to say goodbye to one of their biggest productions. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming platform will launch Stranger Season next year, a collection of merchandise and activations around the world that will bring awareness to the release of the last season of the series. Fans from all over the world will be able to dive deep into the world of Hawkins, before the massive pop culture phenomenon returns to the screen for one final ride.

'Stranger Things' Expands This Stranger Season

Close

A comic book series titled Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire will be published through Dark Horse in the near future. And to celebrate the road towards the final season of Stranger Things, the "Stranger Things Day" event will return on November 6. In the world of the series created for television by The Duffer Brothers, that's the day when Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) disappeared. In addition to the comic book series and the viral event, brands such as Pandora, Polly Pocket and Peloton will collaborate with Netflix in order to bring Stranger Things into the real world.

Another way in which Netlflix will be getting ready for the launch of the final season of Stranger Things will be hosting screenings of the movies that inspired the series. Titles such as Ghostbusters, The Shining, The Thing and Poltergeist will be brought to the Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles ahead of the new episodes of Stranger Things. The screenings will conclude with a return to a very special episode from the second season of the show, "Chapter 2: Trick or Treat, Freak".

The Gang Returns To Hawkins

Image via Netflix

The final season of Stranger Things will follow the characters audiences have loved for almost a decade as they fight against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) one last time. The most recent installment of the show revealed that the villain has been the mastermind behind every monster Eleven, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and the other kids had to deal with over the course of the story. It remains to be seen if the gang will be able to keep the world safe, or if Vecna will finally take over the planet after being banished to an alternate dimension for so long.

The final season of Stranger Things will premiere on Netflix at some point next year. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.