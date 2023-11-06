The Big Picture Funko celebrates Stranger Things' past with a Pop! Comic Cover honoring Eddie Munson's sacrifice in the epic Season 4 finale.

Eddie's Funko mold stands out with its Upside Down blue color palette, while the figure seamlessly meshes with the poster in the background.

Despite Funko's rocky sales in 2023, the Stranger Things Pop! brand remains celebrated and offers collectors an enticing display option.

Today officially marks Netflix’s annual Stranger Things Day. While the ongoing strike has limited the amount of announcements that could be made for the upcoming fifth and final season, that hasn’t stopped companies like Funko from celebrating the series’ rich past. Now their latest Pop! Comic Cover honors Eddie Munson’s tragic sacrifice.

The Pop is based on the epic Season 4 finale’s, “The Piggyback'', comic inspired poster. Like in the show, Eddie uses his musical talent to distract Vecna and the Demobats with Metallica's “Master of Puppets”. In the poster the Creel house is literally upside down representing the show’s famous other world while Eddie is rocking out underneath it. Surrounded by flames, the house’s tentacles almost have Eddie in its grasp. While Eddie’s Funko mold is the same one we’ve seen in the latest Pop! wave for the series, the comic style Upside Down blue color palette makes this fan favorite character stand out from the past army of Eddie Munson Funkos. The figure meshing with the poster in the background is near seamless and, like all comic covers, the piece comes in a plastic protected shell that will be able to be mounted on the wall. That has made this particular line Pops extra enticing for collectors as this adds another easy display option. While Funko has had a rocky 2023 with the company Net sales being at $312.9 million in the third quarter compared to $365.6 million this same time last year. However, even with that the Pop! brand remains one of the most celebrated in all of fandom. Especially their Stranger Things collections which have outdone themselves in terms of the amount of characters and quality of each figure.

When Does ‘Stranger Things’ Return?

Stranger Things’ final season doesn’t have a release date or window as the strike has no clear end in sight. The season was supposed to go into production this past summer, but that never happened because studios like Netflix didn’t have the heart to come up with a fair deal. Over its last four seasons, Stranger Things hasn’t only been the most popular show on the streamer, but the most cherished show in pop culture around the globe. Its beloved characters, great blend of horror and coming-of-age elements, and throwback 80s style is next to none. That’s why it’s in Netflix’s best interest to play the actors what they deserve.

Image via Funko

There are no plot details for the new season yet and whether Eddie makes an appearance or not remains to be seen. That being said, the season will reunite our core Hawkins crew lead by Eleven as they deal with the aftermath of The Upside Down seemingly merging with our real world. Until we learn more, you can pre-order Eddie’s “The Piggyback” Comic Cover Pop on Netflix’s website for $29.99 USD. The figure will be a Netflix Shop exclusive. You can also catch up on all things Stranger Things on Netflix now.