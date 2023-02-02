Stranger Things Season 4 took the world by storm in 2022. The horror series was breaking every Netflix record under the upside down sun while crushing everyone’s heart in the process. No bigger example of this than with the show’s latest epic season introducing fans' new favorite character Eddie Munson played brilliantly by Joseph Quinn. Now Funko has immortalized Eddie’s final sacrifice with their next Pop Moment.

The Moment, revealed at Funko Fair 2023, depicts Eddie’s jaw-dropping “Master of Puppets” guitar solo for the ages. While Eleven, Steve, Nancy, and the rest of the Hawkins’ crew were fighting off Vecna in one final stand, Eddie was distracting horror fans’ new favorite villain’s army of deadly Demobats with the power of Metallica. To say this scene was emotional would be an understatement. Eddie was a character at the beginning of Season 4 that could have easily felt like another clichéd loner “weirdo” character which Stranger Things like coming-of-age stories have been filled with. However, that couldn’t have been any further from the truth. Eddie quickly captured fans' hearts with his complex emotional core, relatable backstory, and loving spirit. He was a champion to many fans who have been underrepresented or misrepresented by mainstream media over the years. Thanks to the masterful writing and Quinn’s amazing performance, Eddie became the beating essential heart of Season 4. That made his death in the season’s final episode even more crushing.

As Funko Moments go, this has to be one of the coolest ones Funko has done thus far. The detail and color work on this piece is absolutely insane. The scene comes with three figures. Eddie rocking out, Dustin, and a swarm of Demobats above them. Eddie’s trailer also appears to be a fully sculpted piece and the Upside Down backdrop with the lightning strike makes the entire scene simply pop. It’s also hard not to hear “Master of Puppets” when looking at this bittersweet moment.

The Stranger Things crew wouldn’t be alive without the sacrifice of Eddie. While the world is undoubtedly still recovering from his death almost a year later, his impact is undoubtedly going to be felt throughout the show’s final season. Season 5 starts shooting in May and there might be a good chance we see Eddie in some form or another in Stranger Things’ final chapter.

Stranger Things' first four seasons are streaming on Netflix now. While horror fans anxiously wait for Season 5’s release, you can pre-order the “Master of Puppets” Funko Moment on their Website for $70. The trailer for Stranger Things Season 4 can also be seen down below.