Stranger Things is currently in the middle of filming its fifth and final season. The popular Netflix horror series helped usher in a new wave of 80s nostalgia in pop culture, which was helped by new comics, retro clothing lines, action figures and Funko Pops. Now Funko has woken up Stranger Things fans once again with a new batch of chilling Pops.

Based on Season 4 of the series, this addition to Funko’s Stranger Things line features five vinyl figures. This includes a new version of Mike with Will’s painting, Vecna (Transformation), and a two-pack of everyone’s favorite Hawkins couple, Max and Lucas. Max is seen listening to music, trying to keep from Venca's grasp, while the pair are both holding up messages to sweetly communicate just like in the show. However, the best figure from this wave is Chrissy Floating Bloody. The character, played wonderfully by Grace Van Dien, was a new addition to Season 4. While the first episode of the season built the popular Hawkins cheerleader to be a main player in the latest horror story, the first shocking twist of Vecna’s wrath was that Chrissy was the villain's first victim. Chrissy was the catalyst that showed Stranger Things’ audience that Vecna was horrifically the big bad we'd been waiting for. The character’s Pop depicts her final moments, floating in the air lifeless with her eyes bleeding out. Fan-favorite hero Eddie Munson witnessed Chrissy’s death, which would inform his journey throughout the season and his own eventual emotional sacrifice in the finale.

What’s ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 About?

Close

The plot of Season 5 is being well protected in The Upside Down as Stranger Things’ final swan song is still in the heart of shooting. However, the finale of Season 4 literally broke the barrier between Hawkins and The Upside Down. Despite Vecna being “defeated”, the scary parallel world merging with our own is most likely what the Hawkins crew will be dealing with in the last run of episodes. Also, not every character made it out unscathed last season as Max is still in a comma after barely surviving Vecna’s attacks. In terms of tone, we do know the vibe of Season 5 will be more in line with Season 1. That makes sense given all the major characters, like Eleven and Hopper, are back together again after an epic-scale season saw them in places like California and Russia.

When Does ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Release?

Stranger Things’ final season doesn’t have an official release date yet, but as we get closer to 2025, Netflix should be giving more details on that in the coming months. Our last trip to Hawkins should commence sometime in 2025. Until then, you can currently pre-order Funko’s latest Stranger Things Pops on Entertainment Earth’s website. The figures are set to be released in July 2024.