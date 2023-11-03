The Big Picture Funko's latest addition to their Stranger Things line is the Deluxe Eddie Munson Pop! figure, featuring the fan-favorite character in his Dungeon Master Hellfire gear.

Despite a decline in sales for Funko in 2023's third quarter, Stranger Things has remained one of their most popular brands since its debut in 2016.

Eddie Munson's character has gained immense popularity, and this new figure captures a time when he was his carefree self before his tragic sacrifice in the Season 4 finale.

While Stranger Things has been one of the countless shows affected by the ongoing strike, companies like Funko have been making the wait for their return a little easier. The famous toy company has been hard at work in 2023 making Stranger Things Pops! based on Season 4. Now, their latest addition to their Stranger Things line has fan-favorite Eddie Munson leading the Hellfire Club.

The Deluxe Eddie Munson is decked out in his Dungeon Master Hellfire gear, and he’s in the middle of orchestrating an epic Dungeons & Dragons campaign. There are so many cool details found throughout the figure like a desk full of DnD material and candles being lit next to Eddie. Even though Eddie was only on Stranger Things for one season, he quickly became a fan favorite thanks to his carefree yet loyal heart and the brilliant preference by Joseph Quinn. While sales were down for the company in 2023’s third quarter, net sales were at $312.9 million compared to $365.6 million at the same time last year, Stranger Things has been one of Funko’s most popular brands since the show's debut in 2016. Figures have been flying off store shelves for every passing season. Season 4 was the company’s boldest line up yet with multiple figures for every major character, Funko Vehicles, and Funko Moments sparing no expense. Every inch of the season was covered including the world’s new-found love for Eddie. He received various Pops! from him with his guitar to an epic Funko Moment depicting his emotional sacrifice in the Season 4 finale. However, this new piece offers a collector something a bit different. A time when Eddie was just proudly himself before Vecna turned his life literally upside down. This is going to be a hot item for collectors to track down as, not only has DnD played a huge role in the Stranger Things thus far, any new Eddie merchandise will have the eye of the non-collector given the characters immense popularity. The figure is also going to look great next to characters like Dustin and Mike whose first Season 4 Pops! were representing the Hellfire Club.

Will Eddie Be in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5?

Anything is possible, but at the moment Eddie's dead in the Stranger Things universe due to his previously mentioned sacrifice. Without this nerdy guitar wielding hero, our core Hawkins crew wouldn’t have been able to defeat the dreaded Vecna and a lot more of our favorite characters would have died as a result. Even if Eddie does somehow end up in Season 5, it’ll be hard to top his “Master of Puppets” moment.

When’s ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Releasing?

There’s no current release date for Season 5 due to the actor’s strike, but hopefully we’ll learn more pertaining to that hot button topic once the studios finally present a fair deal. Until then, you can pre-order Deluxe Campaign Eddie on Target’s website for $34.99. The figure will be a Target exclusive. The first four seasons of Stranger Things are also currently streaming on Netflix.