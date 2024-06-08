The Big Picture Funko unveils new Stranger Things Pops, including Season 4 and Season 3 figures.

Season 5 of the popular show is currently filming and expected to premiere in 2025.

The series, inspired by 80s pop culture, will bring a bittersweet end to the adventures in Hawkins.

When it comes to Netflix Originals, few have taken pop culture by storm in the last decade quite like Stranger Things. The horror series is currently in the middle of shooting its fifth and final season with most of the star-studded ensemble returning to defend Hawkins from the dreaded Upside Down. It continues to be a long road to Stranger Things’ conclusion, mostly due to last year’s historic strike, but companies like Funko have been making the wait between seasons a bit easier with a ton of new merchandise. Now, the beloved collectible company has just unveiled their latest batch of Stranger Things Pops.

There are five new figures in total. Two are based on Season 4 and three are themed after Season 3. The latter of which are Robin, Steve, and a Demogorgon that are featuring the now-iconic Scoops Ahoy ice cream shop’s vibrant color scheme. Robin and Steve are even wearing their adorable Scoops Ahoy sailor uniforms to top off the look while the Demogorgon is a Super-Sized six inch Pop. As for Season 4’s Pops, the set features Murray with his flamethrower at the ready and Max in a Pop Moment. The moment depicted is the “Running Up That Hill” graveyard scene from Episode 4 that saw Vecna trying to kill Max. The scene was emotional, to say the least, as it took place in front of Max’s brother Billy’s grave.

She tried to drown out Vecna with her favorite song, but like this highly detailed Pop Moment puts on full display, Max started to hauntingly levitate. In a season full of memorable moments, this is arguably the most striking shot from the latest Upside Down nightmare. It also gave singer Kate Bush a new generation of young fans. While Funko has made an endless number of Pops covering every season at this point, their newer Pop Moments have given the company a great excuse to run up the Stranger Things hill again and again.

What’s ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 About?

There’s not a whole ton of official plot details released for the final season yet, as everything is understandably being kept locked up deep in the Upside Down. However, Season 4 left Eleven, Hopper, and the rest of the Hawkins crew living out a new nightmare. After they “defeat” Vecna, the barriers between our real world and The Upside Down dimension were broken. It appears the war with Vecna is just beginning as the story refocuses on Hawkins after the globetrotting last season saw our characters separated in places like Russia and California. It’s been said that Sea. Nevertheless, with the series in the heart of filming, there have been various behind-the-scenes images featuring the cast that have already started making fans emotional as we head towards the end.

Stranger Things doesn’t have a return date yet, but it’s currently on track for release sometime in 2025 on Netflix. You can catch up on the series’ first four seasons on the streamer while you pre-order Funko’s latest Stranger Things Pops on Entertainment Earth’s website. The figures are set to be released next month in July. you can check them out above.

