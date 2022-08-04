Even though Stranger Things Season 4 ended a month ago, the world is still buzzing about the epic season. There were so many memorable moments and characters from this past season, and now Funko has immortalized some of them in their latest Stranger Things Pop line of figures.

The new wave features eight Pops, including Erica, Mike in his best California gear, Argyle in his pineapple pizza loving uniform, Robin and Steve in their final battle attire, Eleven holding her hero diorama, a dreadful demobat, and the sinister Vecna. Along with those Pops, Funko is also releasing keychains for Vecna, Erica, Robin, and Steve that feature the same designs from this new wave. In addition to the individual Pops, they’re also releasing a three-pack of Steve, Robin, and Vecna from the final battle, as well as a two-pack of Nancy and Robin in their university disguises when they infiltrated Pennhurst Mental Hospital. The three-pack will be a Walmart exclusive, while the two-pack will be a Target exclusive.

The final new Pop is of Argyle in his Surfer Boy Pizza van. It’s arguably the best figure of the new wave. That colorful van played a vital part of the new season and Argyle added such a memorably funny backbone that didn’t distract from the more mature horror slasher tone of the overall story. This Pop Ride will be a Target exclusive and is an absolute must own for any Stranger Things fanatic.

Funko has been killing it with their Stranger Things line, and it looks like they had a lot of fun with this latest wave. Even though we have seen countless Pops of the Hawkins crew at this point, these new figures are jammed packed with a lot of detail. Designs like Mike’s sun soaked visor and bright color California vibes will pop off any collector’s shelf and make you laugh in his misery while figures like Eleven will make you tear up. The scene where Eleven does her “hero” project about Hopper was one of the most emotional moments in the entire series, and it's nice that Funko cemented that heartfelt love letter in Pop form. However, Vecna is probably the showstopper of this set. Fans have been anxiously waiting for their version of the now iconic big bad. Funko captured his villainy, as well as lack of a nose, perfectly. The brilliance of Vecna’s design was found in his disgustingly layered and textured burnt skin. That’s horrifically not lost in his menacing Funko form.

Funko has out done themselves once again. Whether you love the more horror vibes of the series, the John Hughes' coming-of-age antics, or the more comedic sprinkles found throughout, this new wave has something for every Stranger Things fan. This most likely won’t be the last Pop we’ll see for Season 4, but for now, you can pre-order this new Stranger Things wave o Funko’s website.