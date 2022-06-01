Netflix has released a new video of the Stranger Things Global Rift Takeover event, in which the streaming channel brought the creatures of the Upside Down to 15 monuments and locations all around the world. The event took place last Thursday, May 26, and led to the premiere of Season 4 of Stranger Things on May 27.

During the Global Rift Takeover, Netflix used some of the most prominent buildings and monuments around the world to display unique images of the creatures of the Upside Down invading our reality. As the new video reveals, the Global Rift Takeover united millions of fans around these special locations, as everyone was excited to get a peek at the army of Demogorgons and Mind Flayers trying to snatch some unaware human victims. It really is a sight to see the amazing creatures from the series jumping from the Empire State Building, in New York, or from the walls of a medieval castle in Kraków, Poland.

As the new video reveals, the Global Rift Takeover event involved more than clever projections, as in some places the creatures from Upside Down tried to breach the floor and walls of important places. For instance, in Bondi Beach, Australia, there was a huge rift-like structure coming out of the sand, while people in hazardous suits marched through the streets of London, in the UK. Other locations hosting the Stranger Things’ Global Rift Takeover included Los Angeles, Alula in Saudi Arabia, Madrid and Bilbao in Spain, Milan in Italy, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Barranquilla in Colombia, Cologne in Germany, Mumbai in India, Stockholm in Sweden, and Tokyo in Japan. Let’s hope that the Upside Down keeps trying to breach through more cities, so even more fans can enjoy other events dedicated to the hit series.

In Season 4 of Stranger Things, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the Byers family moved away from Hawkins and are trying to adjust to a normal life. However, when a new menace threatens to escape the Upside Down, Eleven and her friends need to return to the haunted town and stop a monster called Vecna from escaping into our dimension. Parallel to Vecna’s rise, the upcoming season will also bring Chief Hopper (David Harbour) back home after being locked away in a snowy Russian prison. The first Volume of Season 4 already broke audience records, with more than 286.7 million hours viewed in less than a week.

Season 4 of Stranger Things also sees the return of Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp), Max (Sadie Sink), Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman), Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), and Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer). Season 4’s cast also includes Charlie Heaton, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, and horror icon Robert Englund.

Season 4 of Stranger Things was split into two Volumes. The last two episodes of the season are set to premiere at Netflix on July 1. We’ll learn more about Stranger Things during Geek Week ‘22, a Netflix event dedicated to their most important productions. This year, Geek Week has a whole day dedicated to Stranger Things, which means the streaming service has a lot of exciting things to show. For now, you can check the Global Rift Takeover video below.

