Are you and your friends ready to journey into the Upside Down and take on Vecna this fall? You'll get your chance as Stranger Things is getting its own haunted house at this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Orlando and Hollywood. The house will be themed after Season 4 and promises to "transport guests to Hawkins, Indiana" for a face-off against the terrifying villain Vecna in the Upside Down.

Season 4's introduction of the Creel House aka Vecna's lair serves as the perfect setting for a Stranger Things-themed haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights, a sentiment shared by John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, who said in a statement, “From the opening shots of ‘Stranger Things 4,’ episode one, we knew this was meant to be an experience at Halloween Horror Nights." Lora Sauls, Assistant Director, Creative Development and Show Direction at Universal Orlando Resort, added “We’re excited for our fans to live Vecna’s curse as we recreate the iconic and terrifying moments from the show."

Along with facing down Vecna, you'll be joined by the heroes of the series, with characters like Eleven, Max, Eddie, and more expected to appear within the experience. The haunted house will also feature scenes from Hawkins Lab and the Upside Down, and you'll have to watch out for attacks from Demobats and other supernatural creatures from the spooky series as you fight to escape Vecna's Curse.

More 'Stranger Things' Adventures to Enjoy Before Season 5

While production on Stranger Things Season 5 is currently on hold in support of the WGA strike, there are still lots of things for fans to look forward to while we wait for the final installment of the Millie Bobby Brown-led series. In addition to the show's presence at Hollywood Horror Nights, the Stranger Things play, The First Shadow, is set to hit the stage in London's West End later this year. Written by Kate Tefry, a writer and co-EP on the series, Stranger Things: The First Shadow will take fans back to Hawkins in 1959 for a story that may hold the answer to the show's final chapter. The series also recently added Terminator star Linda Hamilton to the cast and tapped Prey director Dan Trachtenberg to helm at least one episode of the show's final season.

Seasons 1-4 of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix. You can purchase tickets for Halloween Horror Nights right now, the event opens at Universal Orlando on September 1 and at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 7. Check out a preview of the Stranger Things-themed house below.