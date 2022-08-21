From 1983 to 1986, Stranger Things highlights music and movies of the time period, boosting the pop culture appeal. To humanize the nostalgia, there are the faces populating Hawkins. Bob Newby (Sean Astin) and Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) get a good chunk of screen time and much praise, but side characters are just as important. Those who die can heavily affect the main ensemble. Those who survive can go on living comfortably mundane lives, without knowing of the danger surrounding them.

Before Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) had help from the police chief, she made an ally who knew how to flip patties. Nancy (Natalia Dyer), even after all this time, can’t forget a high school friend who was as sweet as she was innocent. The middle school’s AV club will never again have a sponsor that can expertly demonstrate how to enter the Upside Down. From recurring characters to those who only appeared on an episode or two, here are the most underrated residents of Hawkins, Indiana.

8. Florence

The local police department wouldn’t be running without its stern but sweet secretary. Florence (Susan Shalhoub Larkin) is an outlier in the office. The surrounding men could learn from her even temper, Officer Callahan (John Reynolds), in particular. She keeps everything organized, being the first one to come in contact with a frantic Joyce (Winona Ryder) back in Season 1.

Flo was also the recipient of one of Hopper's (David Harbour) memorable Season 1 lines: “Mornings are for coffee and contemplation.” Later, Nancy encounters Flo as well, after Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) gets into a fight and accidentally hits a cop. When he’s taken to the station, Flo makes herself busy with putting a handful of ice into a cloth so the teen can ease any swelling on his hands. Without a doubt, the department should be giving her a pay raise.

7. Marissa

Marissa (Christi Waldon), the local librarian, takes no crap from the police chief. And good for her, because it’s rightfully so. He stood her up after a date, never giving a call back. When Hopper tries to apologize for it, he does so by asking her out on another date. She silently kills any chance of that happening. This is all before Hopper and Joyce butt heads in Season 3, masking their romantic feelings for one another. Marissa’s personality doesn’t suit Hopper, that is for sure. But she isn’t just full of annoyance, she does provide the requested help.

From the materials she gives, Hopper slowly pieces together the conspiracy around Hawkins Lab. This is after he puts his foot in his mouth by ordering the librarian to help along, like she isn’t busy at her own place of work. Marissa shows up again in Season 4, to meet the odd couple pairing of Nancy and Robin (Maya Hawke), helping them solve a mystery once more without realizing it. Not only did she have to deal with Hopper’s antics, Marissa then deals with Nancy’s excessive ringing of the desk bell, breaking a library’s key rule: staying quiet.

6. Benny Hammond

Benny (Chris Sullivan) owns a burger joint that must be his pride and joy because it has his name over the door. He’s quickly established as a kind-hearted man when he helps Eleven. Realizing the girl is not stealing food with malicious intent, Benny makes a plate for her. He’s Eleven's first ally in Hawkins. Benny’s taste in music is a good enough reason to want to have seen more of him: “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane. Unfortunately, hIs first appearance is also his swan song.

His death needed to happen, though, because it reveals a grave error. Benny figures out the responsible way to get Eleven help would be to call people better equipped for the situation, social services. In comes Connie Frazer (Catherine Dyer), who shoots him dead, under orders of Hawkins Lab. His death is staged and soon Hopper grows suspicious. Eleven barely escapes once it’s made clear adults won’t be able to help her. But the kids of Hawkins will.

5. Chrissy Cunningham

Image via Netflix

Chrissy (Grace Van Dien) could have been a main player. Right away, Chrissy is in turmoil after leaving the high school guidance counselor’s office. After Max (Sadie Sink) spots her, maybe the Hawkins gang will help her? Instead, Chrissy reaches out to Eddie, someone she would never usually be seen with. Van Dien’s performance is full of fear but determination. She thinks drugs might help hallucinations plaguing her.

Instead of becoming a recurring character, she gives audiences a horrifying look at what it's like to be a victim of Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). Her mangled death triggers “flight” to Eddie’s fight-or-flight response, and this decision wrecks him. Nothing could have saved Chrissy, yet he can’t forgive himself. His guilt over running ultimately leads to his own death in the Upside Down.

4. Wayne Munson

Barb Holland's parents ultimately get more answers than Eddie’s uncle, Wayne (Joel Stoffer). He loves his nephew, never showing signs of believing the town’s gossip on the teen. Eddie is weird, yes, but Wayne knows the goodness in him. The teen is not the killer the town wants him to be.

While most missing residents get posters put up by loved ones hoping to find them, the posters for Eddie get graffitied with devil art. In his last appearance, Wayne is on his way to rip it off and put up a new one. Dustin tries to give some closure but unlike Nancy, there’s still a hole left in Wayne. There won’t be a body discovered and Wayne needs to take Dustin’s word for what happened to his nephew. Dustin gives Wayne a guitar pick to remember him by, a thoughtful gesture that pulls at the heartstrings.

3. Barb Holland

Image via Netflix

Oh, poor Barb (Shannon Purser). The only reason she gets attacked outside the home of Steve (Joe Keery), is because she waited up for Nancy after their hook-up. Barb knew Nancy would need her. Sure enough, Nancy looks for that support, but finds none of it, because at that point, Barb has been snatched by a Demogorgon. She (and maybe Benny too) started the trend of the show killing off characters whose names start with the letter “B,” but she hasn’t been forgotten. The series extended the character in a posthumous arc for Season 2, showing the pain to her parents not knowing what happened to their daughter.

Nancy, full of guilt, resolves to give them closure of some kind. She is the spark that leads to exposing the conspiracy Hawkins Lab put in place to keep their problems a secret. Barb’s cause of death is declared to be due to contact with toxic chemicals, which is surely better than revealing an attack by a supernatural creature. Even in Season 4, Barb gets a name drop. Vecna forces Nancy to relive the guilt, throwing her into the pool her old friend died in.

2. Mrs. Doris Driscoll

Mrs. Driscoll (Peggy Miley) is truly an innocent soul in Hawkins. She helps catch Nancy’s attention when mysterious rats start eating the older woman’s fertilizer. Her bubbly personality and frequent yelling in excitement makes her a colorful character to add to the town’s expanding residents. As a widower, Mrs. Driscoll has no other known family, but she lives comfortably by herself. When a cage rattles loudly, Mrs. Driscoll beams in pride: “I caught one of the little bastards!” One of the Mind Flayer’s infected rats is in her possession, and she has no idea of the danger.

Eventually, her body succumbs to the Mind Flayer’s gooey mess, one of many residents turned into the creature. Unlike the misogynistic men at the newspaper, Mrs. Driscoll didn’t show a bad bone in her body. At least audiences can remember Mrs. Driscoll, the sweet old lady who can make fresh lemonade and capture a deranged rat.

1. Scott Clark

Image via Netflix

“Once you open up that curiosity door, anything is possible.” Mr. Clark (Randy Havens), who runs the Hawkins Middle School AV Club, is the best adult ally to the Hawkins kids, before Hopper and Joyce. He’s the one who gives key info on the Upside Down. In fact, he describes the “the flea and the acrobat” metaphor with a paper plate and pen. When Dustin makes an emergency call for Eleven, Mr. Clark helps out on how to make a sensory deprivation tank work.

He hasn’t been tainted by encountering the monsters of the Upside Down. By Season 4, he’s still teaching in the middle school, although, going into the final season, hopefully Mr. Clark will move far away from Hawkins. There must be a teaching position for the man, anywhere not within Vecna’s reach.