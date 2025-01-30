The characters from Stranger Things need your help. In order to promote the final of their incredibly successful series, Netflix has launched a marketing stunt that allows audiences to call the Hakwins Police Department from the show. By dialing 765-303-2020, viewers can be redirected to a pre-recorded voice message in which the police are looking for Jane Hopper, also known as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). It remains to be seen if the pre-recorded message is actually a hint related to what the character will go through once the final season of Stranger Things premieres on Netflix.

Netflix hasn't revealed much information regarding the premise of the final season of Stranger Things. After defeating Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) in the previous installment of the show, Eleven and her friends will need to get rid of the villain before he destroys Hawkins for good. The teens from Hawkins need a break. They had already lost Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), and their city was devastated thanks to Vecna. The final season of Stranger Things will need to bring closure to these characters while providing a satisfying conclusion to the narrative audiences have been following for almost a decade.

The main characters of Stranger Things will return for one final adventure. Eleven will be joined by Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Will (Noah Schnapp) and Max (Sadie Sink). Will has always had a connection to the Upside Down, the alternate dimension where Vecna draws his power from. And Max was gravely injured in the previous season of the series. These storylines could become major plot points in the upcoming episodes of Stranger Things.

The Adults of 'Stranger Things' Return

If Eleven has actually gone missing, the adult characters from Stranger Things will be doing everything in their power to find her. David Harbour will return as Jim Hopper in the final season of the series. While waiting to reprise his role as the charismatic chief of police, Harbour established himself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Red Guardian. Winona Ryder will also return to Stranger Things in order to portray Joyce Byers one last time. The performer was recently seen in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the charismatic sequel directed by Tim Burton.

A release date for the final season of Stranger Things hasn't been set by Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.