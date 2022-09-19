It's an image synonymous with 2022: Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson sticking his tongue out, making crazy eyes and the devil horns with his two fingers in the premiere episode of Season 4 of Stranger Things during the lunchroom scene. He jumps up on a table, goes into a loud diatribe about "forced conforming," and reduces basketball to a "ball and laundry baskets" game. As high school students often do, he wears his personality on his sleeve: a Hellfire Club baseball t-shirt, denim jacket with the sleeves cut off, black cargo pants, and a chain hanging out of his pocket while his long, curly hair lays triumphantly on his shoulders.

It doesn't need to be known (but it gets said throughout Season 4 a lot). In 1986, this kid loves heavy metal. It's not just the clothes or the hair, though; it's the attitude. Eddie's attitude is inherently metal, and he's an angry, angst-ridden, anti-establishment high schooler. Maybe even prototypically so. Stranger Things takes place in 1986, so this depiction of a rebellious teen is appropriate. But then we have Metal Lords, a film set in 2022, released in 2022, about two high school outcasts who commit themselves to the mission of metal with essentially the same mantra as Eddie. So why are we still using metal to depict rebellion?

A Brief History of Heavy Metal

The answer may be in the origins of metal itself. Inspired by the likes of Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton, and frustrated by the economic disempowerment in their hometown, came Black Sabbath, credited as the first metal band. Black Sabbath differed in that their sound was louder and literally more "metal," as a tribute to the industrial backdrop in their hometown of Birmingham, England. Their sound was different from the acts that came before them, and their lyrics were rawer. While Hendrix crooned the lyrics of "Love or Confusion" to say "My heart burns with feeling/ but I Open my mind/it's cold and reeling/ Is this love, baby, or is it confusion?" Black Sabbath, in contrast, had "Paranoid," with Ozzy nearly screaming "Finished with my woman' cause/ She couldn't help me with my mind/ People think I'm insane/ because I am frowning all the time." Black Sabbath was blunt, loud, and entirely chaotic to the non-fan (or concerned onlooker).

As time went on, the acts continued, and the sound became more reminiscent of what we know today as heavy metal. Deep Purple made the sound faster, with more complex guitar solos/all-around arrangement, and added to the loudness. Judas Priest's Rob Halford is credited with incorporating the archetypal metal style with black leather and studs, and as different facets of the counterculture grew, the genre grew also. Eventually, metal spurred its own New Wave, which gave the world Iron Maiden. Hair metal (Mötley Crüe) came next and glorified the "Rockstar Persona," and Thrash Metal (Metallica) emerged as the antithesis of hair metal. Thrash stayed more faithful to metal roots, challenged politics, and voiced its discontent with conformity and social institutions with its lyrics. Musically, thrash metal bands focused on the lightning-fast guitar riffs we characterize as metal today.

As heavy metal's popularity grew, so did its fanbase. At the peak of metal's popularity, Rob Reiner directed and acted in the critically acclaimed This is Spinal Tap, a mockumentary about a fictional heavy metal band of the same name. Spinal Tap was released in 1984 and is widely regarded as one of the funniest movies of all time. Spinal Tap is nothing if not a love poem to heavy metal and the culture surrounding it. It resonated with fans and non-fans of metal alike, as well as the "rock gods" it accurately portrays.

Despite where one stood as a metal fan, one thing rang true through each subgenre: Metal was loud, larger than life, and competitive. Each iteration of metal aimed either to be faster than the one before it or more bombastic, theatrical, and impossible to ignore. Each subgenre was a parent's worst nightmare and, therefore, a teenager's dream.

Satanic Panic

Stranger Things Season 4 came with the memorable Satanic Panic that gave birth to an outright mob on the hunt for our misunderstood Eddie Munson. Jason Carver (portrayed by Mason Dye) pursues Eddie, believing him to be responsible for the disturbing death of Chrissy Cunningham (Grace Van Dien), a victim of Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). Jason thought that Eddie was a Satanist and that her corpse's gruesome state was due to a Satanic ritual because of Eddie's interest in Dungeons and Dragons and its perceived affiliation with the occult, as well as his love for metal. Consumed by grief and rage, Jason then went on a crusade to get rid of Eddie and the Hellfire Club in general in the name of Chrissy and Christianity as a whole.

With Jason Carver, the Duffer Brothers managed to embody the spirit of the Satanic Panic of the 1980s. The connections made by Geraldo Rivera in his 1988 expose Devil Worship: Exposing Satan's Underground or Lawrence Pazder's novel Michelle Remembers were about as loose as Jason's. Like Jason's, the former gained a following that falsely blamed and sought out "Satanists" like Ozzy Osbourne or the members of Judas Priest. Yet, with all this backlash, Judas Priest is still performing. Ozzy had one of the most popular reality TV shows ever with a Primetime Emmy Award in its category, just like Eddie Munson still performed "Master of Puppets" flawlessly to distract the demobats.

The Kids Are All Alright

Since Geraldo Rivera's days, we have learned that heavy metal is generally not affiliated with the occult, nor does it seem to lead to violence in the youth. The drama of heavy metal's heyday is mostly gone now, leaving platinum albums and legends that get older each day. Metal is still popular and has even gone mainstream, associated with adolescent youth's rebellion.

So again, why do we still love it? The answer is in the origins and the spirit of metal in and of itself. There is something endlessly satisfying about giving an unabashed finger to the "The Man." Rebellious teens grow up and (mostly) become upstanding members of society, but is there not always a little rebel yell lurking below the surface of any adult? There was something powerful about Eddie Munson standing on his trailer playing "Master of Puppets," and it resonated with anyone who wore all-black or ripped jeans with Converse and a band t-shirt to school.

The only thing that comes to mind is the triumph of a counterculture that, despite all odds, loudly and fearlessly kept going, devil horns and all. We can all relate to that. The emotional pressure cooker that is high school is a common experience for nearly everyone; the panic that we might not survive today because of whatever happened to us the day before is a feeling we all know, and we all showed up the next day and are better because of it. Maybe that's what metal is all about: no matter what The Man throws at you, you laugh, you scream, you dust off your boots, and you just keep on keepin' on.