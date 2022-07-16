Loungefly has put forth a new backpack highlighting art from the latest season of Stranger Things, and buyers will surely be able to graduate with this. Both the Hellfire Club and monsters from the Upside Down feature prominently on the white faux leather. It became available for pre-order at FYE, the store in which this particular bag is exclusively available, yesterday and promptly sold out.

It's hard not to get a little misty-eyed at this backpack, as it recalls so fondly the dynamic between Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) and Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn). The logo for the Hellfire Club is featured, as are the weapons the duo used in the season four finale. Frankly, while it's tough to imagine either Dustin, Eddie, or any other member of the Hellfire Club using this bag, the spirit of the Dungeons and Dragons group is there for sure.

Demobats abound on this bag as well, easily accounting for the largest icon present. This is one of the best looks at these nasty creatures, which look eerily similar to the Face Hugger from Ridley Scott's Alien. The open mouth of the Demogorgon can also be seen throughout with some heads holding a D20 die softening the terrifying monster a bit. The wearer could definitely feel like pattern-sporting kings Jim Hopper (David Harbour) or Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) carrying this bag around. The zipper for the front pocket is the Dungeons and Drags die with the letters ST on it within the Demogorgon head.

Image via Netflix

Loungefly's new bag also contains a tag for Stranger Things right in the center, with its logo also present. Here's their description for the backpack, which costs $69.99 and should be available on Thursday, August 11:

"Show off your 'Stranger Things' fandom with this Stranger Things Hellfire Club Mini-Backpack! It's made of faux leather and features a top zipper closure and front zippered pocket, adjustable straps, applique, debossed, and printed details. This mini-backpack approximately measures 9-inches wide x 10 1/2-inches tall x 4 1/2-inches deep. Ages 15 and up."

This bag is ripe for other items, like Funko keychains and other items of the characters. FYE itself will have tons of merchandise from the run of the entire series. There are shirts highlighting Hopper's Russian message to Joyce (Winona Ryder), as well as a shirt from Season 3's Scoops Ahoy. Other Loungefly items for sale at FYE include backpacks for Thor: Love and Thunder, Lilo & Stitch, and Scooby-Doo. Just a few months ago, Loungefly put out a limited edition backpack and other assorted items for E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial.

Keep your eye out for the backpack to come back in stock to feel just as cool and metal as Eddie himself! Check out the bag below:

