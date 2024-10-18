It may seem like Stranger Things is a one-of-a-kind hit, with its nostalgic ‘80s vibe and supernatural inclination, however, it did not come out of nowhere. There's a horror film out there with an 83% Rotten Tomatoes score that paved the way for the series’ success, and it’s grossly overlooked. Before Hawkins was terrorized by the Upside Down, there was Hidden, directed by the Duffer Brothers themselves. The 2015 film is a combination of claustrophobic horror with emotional storytelling, two elements that would later define their hit Netflix series.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Hidden tells the story of a family hiding from an unseen menace. No doubt, this tapped into the same flavor of fear, tension, and dread that propelled Stranger Things to the next level. Honing in on themes of survival, familial bonds, and otherworldly threats, Hidden is practically a blueprint for the overall vibe and pacing that would define Hawkins down the line. While the movie may not have attained the same heights as its successor, one thing’s for sure. The fictional world of Eleven, Demogorgons, and government conspiracies wouldn’t be quite the same without the Duffer brothers perfecting their art here.

The Parallels Between ‘Hidden’s Family Bonds and ‘Stranger Things’

Image via Warner Bros

At face value, Hidden presents a story with the central theme of survival — escaping these monstrous creatures is the ultimate endgame. But, dare we say there’s a broader element that dominates every atom of the narrative, and that’s protecting loved ones at all costs. This family-first dynamic in Hidden mirrors the relationships we see in Stranger Things the next year. The latter’s Demogorgons and government experiments somehow become secondary to the dire mission to keep family and friends safe. Along the same lines, Ray (Alexander Skarsgård), Claire (Andrea Riseborough), and their daughter Zoe’s (Emily Alyn Lind) story in Hidden is driven by the need to shield Zoe from the dangers that lurk. That’s a clear precursor to the bonds between Joyce (Winona Ryder), Will (Noah Schnapp), and the rest of the Stranger Things crew.

In films like these — full of monsters and obstacles — an emotional anchor is more than welcome. The Duffer brothers expertly used familial bonds to fill that void, in the process giving viewers something to be invested in. From Ray’s desperate attempts to maintain a sense of normalcy in their bunker to Claire’s determination to protect Zoe at any cost, this brand of fierce devotion sets the tone for the interactions we see between characters like Joyce and Eleven in Stranger Things. As a result, the storyline is not simply embroiled in fighting dangerous forces, the heart of the story is the unbreakable bond between the characters even in the darkest times. It’s safe to say that this is one of the major things that makes Stranger Things so universally relatable amid all the unreal elements.

The Connection Between ‘Hidden’s Breathers and the Upside Down’s Monsters

Close

From the instant viewers are introduced to the gas mask and night-vision goggles-wielding Breathers in Hidden, it’s clear these seemingly otherworldly figures are not your run-of-the-mill horror antagonists. A lot like the creatures we see in The Upside Down, it’s difficult to completely figure them out since they’re shrouded in mystery. At face value, they’re one-dimensional monstrous hunters who are determined to find and eliminate the family at any cost. However, an unexpected twist in Hidden reveals that there’s a lot more going on than what meets the eye — the Breathers aren’t technically monsters. In more ways than one, this mirrors the complex dynamic of Stranger Things’ Upside Down monsters.

Let’s take the Demogorgons and the Mind Flayers who seem singularly like pure evil. But as the narrative unravels, it’s clear that these creatures are just a little part of a larger, more nuanced reality. In both cases, it’s only as the story progresses that the true nature of the threat becomes clear. The Breathers’ unlikely role as protectors, albeit misunderstood ones, echoes how the creatures in Stranger Things serve something larger and beyond their control. It’s equally interesting to see how these creatures are more mundane than they seem at first. It’s no secret that the Upside Down is more connected to the real world than viewers were led to believe. In the same vein, Hidden cleverly flips the script, showing that the real monsters were “hidden in plain sight” all along. Altogether, it’s a perfect example of how both projects play with perceptions of good and evil.

Hidden is currently available to rent or buy on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON APPLE TV+