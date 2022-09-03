Stranger Things has taken over the world but now it has also taken over Indiana. Based in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the series tells the story of teenagers in the 80s who experience the supernatural world of the Upside Down and their friend, Eleven, who has the powers to protect them all and save Hawkins. While Hawkins, like my other favorite fictional Indiana town of Pawnee, is fake, it doesn't mean that you can't celebrate your favorite show while visiting the state! Bloomington, Indiana now has a special suite dedicated to the show at Graduate Hotels.

Your room takes you into Joyce Byers' (Winona Ryder) house and includes the wall that she wrote the alphabet on so she could communicate with her son, Will (Noah Schnapp) in the Upside Down. Get your Eggos (they're included in the experience) and take bikes out on the town in Indiana just as Will, Mike, Dustin, and Lucas did and experience the magic that is Stranger Things.

"Make yourself at home in Joyce Byers’ living room, complete with floral wallpaper, a pull-out sofa bed and, of course, Christmas lights. Sorry in advance—the lights seem to have a mind of their own," the description for the room reads and it also includes "The Upside Down Experience." The entire stay is also beneficial because 11% of the proceeds — get it? Because Millie Bobby Brown's character is named Eleven? — go to WonderLab Science Museum, which you can go to as part of the experience!

The suite also includes a king-sized bed in the "basement" of the Wheelers' house next door to the Byers' living room! So while you're obviously staying in 2022, it will feel like you're part of the show (including a lack of a television set so pack accordingly). This is, honestly, a great reason to visit Indiana. It is so perfectly on theme with the show, delivering an immersive experience like no other, and the idea of taking a bike out to ride around like all the kids in the series feels right. Stranger Things has had a huge impact since Season 4 arrived this summer. You can see it at conventions with everyone dressed up like the kids or now everyone meeting up dressed like Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson. Why not live out your very own Stranger Things fantasy by going to Bloomington and staying in Graduate Hotels' themed suite?

The suite is on the pricier side (running on average about $749 a night) but if you have that Stranger Things fan in your life or if you ARE that fan, this is definitely one trip you won't want to miss! Check out the images of the suite as well as our interview with the cast down below.

