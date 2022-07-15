It’s hard to believe that we are already two weeks removed from the Stranger Things Season 4 finale. The entire season was this epic horror tale that effortlessly blended so many genre tropes together in one unique package, but the thing that has always brought fans back to this genre-bending series has been the complex lovable characters. Season 4 was no different with the introduction of Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson who’s arguably the series' most lovable new character to date. Eddie’s journey from this past season and his death have resonated with not just the larger Stranger Things fan base, but pop culture in general. There are so many reasons why fans can't stop talking about Eddie. To add to that conversation, the series just released a new video where Quinn talks about Eddie’s journey and his reaction to all the glowing praise of his character since Season 4 debuted in late May.

The main part of the video sees Quinn talking about Eddie’s “hero’s journey”, going from an outsider playing into those more “insufferable ” qualities that a lot of “loner” type characters fall into before he unexpectedly opens up to Chrissy and the larger Stranger Things crew. Quinn goes into how Chrissy’s death drives Eddie throughout the course of the season with the regret of not being able to save her leaving him convinced that he's not a hero. However, as we know from the finale, that couldn’t be any further from the truth. Eddie’s sacrifice and death in the finale was one of the most tragic of the entire series and his rendition of Metallica‘s “Master of Puppets” was one of the coolest things ever put on TV. Quinn goes on to say that he was unaware that Eddie was going to die at the end of the season but called his final moments a “beautifully written scene” before highlighting his screen partner Gaten Matarazzo who he said was a “wonderful actor” that he was lucky to work with. The relationship between Eddie and Dustin was another heartfelt connection this season and that emotionally satisfying chemistry shines in the pair’s final moments together.

In the remainder of the video, Quinn talks about the surreal fan reactions to Eddie. He highlights the TikTok video that remix’s his characters now infamous line “Chrissy, wake up,” which he called hilarious. Even though that’s a deeply tragic scene, it’s a humorous reminder that anything can be funny out of context. Quinn also touched on all the fan art calling it a “lovely feeling” that people would take time out of their day to draw his character. Stranger Things has always been one of the best examples of art fueling fan creativity. Everyone loves Eddie, including fellow cast member Winona Ryder, who texted Quinn with the simple words “well done” which the actor called “pretty great.”

You know your performance is memorable when one of the most recognizable stars in all of Hollywood is praising you, but Eddie is more than just another great character in the virtually endless line of great Stranger Things characters. The authenticity in both the writing of Eddie and the performance from Quinn has resonated deeply with so many fans who see themselves in this lovable weirdo. Eddie breaks every kind of stereotype and proves we all have a hero inside of us. We just have to be loving and accepting of who we truly are to access that kind of strength. That’s why the conversation around Eddie is not going away anytime soon.

You can watch the full video of Quinn breaking down his character below, and you can also binge all of Stranger Things Season 4 now on Netflix.