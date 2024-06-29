The Big Picture In Stranger Things, Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson won fans with his love for D&D and metal music.

Quinn's performance in "The Hellfire Club" showcased Eddie's vulnerability and humanity.

Eddie's sacrifice in the Season 4 finale was a crowning moment, and fans hope for his return in Season 5.

Stranger Things is gearing up for its fifth and final season, but one character will be sorely missed by fans: Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson. Eddie quickly won fans over with his love of Dungeons and Dragons, his immediate chemistry with the main cast, and the scene where he plays Metallica's "Master of Puppets" in a truly metal display of heroism. Quinn quickly started collecting more roles in genre fare as a result, including Eric in the upcoming A Quiet Place: Day One and Johnny Storm in Marvel Studios's The Fantastic Four. The best display of Quinn's acting moments - and the indication that Eddie was more than a metalhead who was really into D&D - was in the Season 4 premiere "The Hellfire Club" and his interactions with cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham (Grace Van Dien).

Eddie and Chrissy’s Meeting Shows a Different Side to Eddie, Thanks to Joseph Quinn

Eddie first meets Chrissy in the premiere and, though the scene became an internet joke after its release, it is actually a critical scene for the character. This happens when Chrissy comes to him seeking drugs, as the young metalhead earns money selling pot to his fellow students, which i part of his bad reputation. But they soon open up to each other, as Chrissy confesses that the reason she's seeking a high is to chase away the vivid dreams she's been having of her past. As their discussion winds down, Chrissy says, "You know, you're not what I thought you'd be like." "Mean and scary?" Eddie replies. When she confirms this, he says, "Yeah, well, I actually thought you'd be kinda mean and scary too." It's a nice human moment that shows there's more to Eddie than expected, and it's all thanks to Quinn's performance. Before meeting with Chrissy, Eddie was rather acerbic. He made devil horns to freak out other students, and he said his dream of graduation was to go on stage and flip off the principal - to say nothing of the fact that he'd been held back repeatedly. Quinn dials the sarcasm down in this scene, letting Eddie open up to Chrissy, and as they part ways, he lets a slight smile cross his face. It's no wonder that Stranger Things fans immediately started shipping the pair.

Chrissy’s Death Kicks Off ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 – and Unpeels Layers of Eddie’s Character

Unfortunately, "The Hellfire Club" also sees Chrissy shuffle off this mortal coil as she is the first victim of the malevolent Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). Making matters worse, she was at Eddie's house when she died, which kicks off a manhunt for him led by Chrissy's boyfriend Jason (Mason Dye). The main cast finds Eddie quickly, and he starts working with them to clear his name. Throughout Season 4, Eddie struggles with survivor's guilt over the fact that he ran away after Chrissy's death, yet he keeps going on. He even says as much when Dustin (Gaten Materazzo) discovers another portal to the upside down: "I say you're asking me to follow you into Mordor...but the Shire is burning. So Mordor it is." At first, this seems like one of Stranger Things's well-placed pop culture references, but like Frodo Baggins, Eddie is saddled with a burden that only he can carry. Despite the fact that he's getting swept up in the chaos that's plagued Hawkins since Stranger Things's inception and that Jason and his basketball buddies are gunning for his head, Eddie keeps going on.

This leads to the Season 4 finale, "The Piggyback," and what many consider to be Eddie's crowning moment of awesome. Not only does Eddie pull off "Master of Puppets" (thanks to Quinn putting in work on a guitar), but he winds up sacrificing himself to distract Vecna in a moment of extreme courage. When Dustin finds him, Eddie weakly says, "I didn't run away this time, right?" before dying. It's another stellar piece of acting from Quinn, and it all ties back to Eddie's interaction with Chrissy. By helping the others, he's finally able to forgive himself for running away from Chrissy's death and honor her memory in a way.

The ‘Stranger Things’ Creators Were So Moved by Joseph Quinn’s Performance That They Regret Killing Off Chrissy

Eddie and Chrissy's conversation actually had a major effect on another pair of people...and those people are none other than Matt & Ross Duffer, the creators of Stranger Things. In a TVLine interview, they revealed that they had shot the conversation after Chrissy's death scene, and they immediately regretted killing her off. Matt Duffer further elaborated upon this, saying that Quinn and Van Dien's performances were extremely moving:

“The scene came alive in a way that was just so beautiful. And so much of that was Joe and Grace. It was just one of those fortunate scenes where we were able to have two cameras rolling capturing them simultaneously...Joe was doing a lot of stuff kinda spontaneously, and we were getting these amazing reactions from Grace. It’s pretty impressive what Grace was able to do with very, very few scenes...to get people to care like she did.”

Fans who bawled their eyes out over Eddie's death might have a glimmer of hope. During the red carpet premiere of A Quiet Place: Day One, Quinn hinted that he might reprise his role as Eddie in Season 5. "I love those guys! I'd love to say hello," he said to Entertainment Tonight. Filming for Stranger Things Season Five hasn't begun, but if Quinn returns, he'll hopefully get the chance to show audiences the Eddie who charmed Chrissy.

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

