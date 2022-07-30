Fans have seen Stranger Things Season 4’s Eddie Munson rocking onstage with his heroes, the metal legends Metallica, at Lollapalooza all over social media following the festival’s kick-off on July 28. The following day Netflix released footage of Joseph Quinn equipped with a backstage pass and meeting those very same legends, and honestly, it was hard to tell who was more starry-eyed.

Hardly any introduction needs to be made for either Metallica or Munson, all that must be said is that all parties involved are one-hundred percent metal. On July 28 Quinn, who plays the King of the Outcasts Eddie Munson in Stranger Things Season 4, was invited backstage to officially meet the members of Metallica. The formal encounter must have felt like a long time coming, though it’s hard to believe it hasn’t even been a full month since the epochal scene took place, only moments before Eddie’s untimely death. In that time fans have rallied together to resurrect the Dungeon Master, Metallica has publicly praised Quinn’s performance, and paid tribute to the solo rendition on the band’s TikTok account. Still, each iconic celebrity under the tent that afternoon at Lollapalooza had stars in their eyes as they shook hands and fangirled.

In the video Netflix posted to their Twitter everyone is casually hanging out and Quinn asks them if they’re fans of Stranger Things, to which Metallica’s vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield admits he’s been a huge fan since the first season and that he bonds with his kids over the show. They go on to tell Quinn that he and the series did their single “Master of Puppets” justice, and before Quinn can say “Hail Vecna” he’s been invited to jam out with one of the bands that essentially fathered thrash metal. Seconds later drummer, Lars Ulrich, is giving Quinn a four-count, and by the end of their first-ever practice sesh Ulrich declares Metallica a “five-piece.”

Image via Netflix

It’s the moment that the band brings out an electric guitar — Eddie’s Warlock, to be exact — and presents it to Quinn that fans realize we’re watching Eddie Munson’s literal dream come true. It’s hard not to feel emotional considering it was Eddie’s most prized possession, and that in 1986, when Stranger Things takes place, Metallica was still in their early years, every bit as monumental but not quite as esteemed just yet. Eddie was a die-hard fan, and his fingers must have bled to learn that solo in, fun fact, only months after it was released, before his Upside Down rendition.

The video concludes with the whole band signing the guitar, and, as Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) exclaims in the show, it was the "most metal ever!" We can't wait to see Quinn touring with them. All four seasons of Stranger Things are streaming on Netflix now. Check out the clip from Lollapalooza and the scene from the show below: